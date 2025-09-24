“Anything to steal Cardis spotlight”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj announces new album release date

Nicki Minaj appeared to announce the date for the release of her album on Wednesday, September 24. She posted the date "3.27.26" on her X (formerly Twitter) account.
Nicki has been in the news lately for her social media altercations with numerous rappers and musicians. However, she is also working on her upcoming album, the title of which hasn't been revealed yet. Her last studio album was Pink Friday 2, which was released on December 8, 2023.
Now, appearing to announce the release date of her sixth studio album, he posted the date of March 27, 2026, on her X account on Wednesday.
Fans have reacted to this, as some claimed that Nicki is trying to steal Cardi B's spotlight. Cardi released her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, on September 19.
One X user tweeted:
"Anything to steal Cardis spotlight…"
Another wrote,
Another commented,
Many fans were excited as well, while some speculated whether it could be a documentary instead of an album. One user wrote,
Another wrote,
Another commented,
Also Read: "It’s giving Nicki" - Internet reacts to Cardi B's alternate cover for her upcoming album 'AM I THE DRAMA?'
Nicki Minaj explains why she is not rushing on her new album
Nicki's last album was Pink Friday 2, which was released in December 2023. That came after a five-year hiatus following the release of her album, Queen, in 2018.
In an interview with Vogue Italia, published on May 28, 2025, Nicki opened up about her upcoming album. She said:
“I've got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don't want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I'll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it. To experience it all again, as soon as possible. For me, and for the Barbz."
As per Billboard, Nicki's tour after the release of Pink Friday 2 was the highest-grossing tour for a woman. It was later surpassed by Taylor Swift with her Eras Tour.
Nicki Minaj also confirmed in the aforementioned interview that she will hit the road after the release of her new album.
Nicki Minaj names Sabrina Carpenter among new artists she likes the most
In her interview with Vogue Italia, Nicki spoke about numerous things, including new-age music. She claimed that younger artists perhaps underestimate the role of record labels in making them a superstar.
When asked which of the newer generation artists she likes, the Barbie World singer said:
"Sabrina Carpenter. I didn't know she'd been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish. I love everything she does. Then there's a dancehall artist... his name's Skeng."
She also spoke about not giving up and inspiring everyone, adding:
"I've heard every possible criticism about me. I've thought about quitting so many times. I'm glad I didn't. I hope my story can be an inspiration, and push kids, adults, anyone, not to give up."
Nicki Minaj also recently hinted at a potential collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.
Also Read: "Basically Mother and Pop princess???" - Fans are divided as Nicki Minaj hints at the possibility of a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter