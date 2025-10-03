  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Time to unite and support”: Fans react as Nicki Minaj shows love to Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ amid ongoing feud with Cardi B

“Time to unite and support”: Fans react as Nicki Minaj shows love to Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ amid ongoing feud with Cardi B

By Devangee
Modified Oct 03, 2025 07:02 GMT
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails - Source: Getty
Nicki Minaj, Designer Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B at the 2018 MET Gala in New York City (Image via Getty)

Nicki Minaj has publicly shown support for Taylor Swift’s newly released album The Life of a Showgirl, even as her feud with Cardi B continues to escalate online.

Ad

The rapper praised Swift’s record in an October 3, 2025, post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the "lashing spree" culminates with the album.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans have reacted to Nicki Minaj's shoutout to Taylor Swift, with some saying it is time for fans of both artists to "unite and support", and some even suggesting a collab.

Ad
Ad
Ad

However, some social media users are skeptical of Nicki Minaj's support, referring to a previous feud between her and Taylor Swift, and have suggested that the rapper should not bring in Swift and her fans into the ongoing feud.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Taylor Swift’s 12-track album, The Life of a Showgirl, produced with Max Martin and Shellback, was released on Friday, October 3, 2025, through Republic Records, as reported by Billboard, on the same day. Following the album release, Nicki Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) yet again to hype up Taylor's album, especially the track Cancelled.

Ad

More about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's 2025 feuds so far

The long-standing rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B resurfaced in September 2025, following Minaj’s announcement of her upcoming sixth studio album, slated for release on March 27, 2026, as reported by Billboard on October 1, 2025.

According to Billboard, Minaj reignited tensions with a series of now-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Cardi’s Am I the Drama? album pricing and using her Magnet rhyme scheme to create a parody diss. The Queens rapper referred to Cardi as Barney Dangerous and circulated an AI-generated image of her dressed as the children’s character.

Ad

Cardi B did not hold back in her response. Also posting on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi referred to Nicki Minaj as “Cocaine Barbie”, alleging prescription drug abuse and fertility issues. She reported taking the feud further by bringing up Minaj’s brother’s criminal conviction, pairing it with a photoshopped image of him in a pink wig.

Cardi B also rejected comparisons with Nicki Minaj, saying that the two rappers entered the industry in different eras, and said that Minaj should be measured against her contemporaries, such as Rihanna, Drake, and Taylor Swift, rather than newer entrants like herself. Cardi B added that the comparison between her and Minaj was misplaced, as her rise began nearly a decade after Minaj had already established herself.

Ad
Ad

The exchange continued through the end of September 2025, with Nicki Minaj returning fire on September 30, 2025. She doubled down on her earlier posts, re-sharing Barney-themed Photoshops of Cardi and referencing their 2018 New York Fashion Week altercation.

The rapper also taunted Cardi to confront her in New York and mocked both her album sales and her daughter, Kulture.

The back-and-forth brought their feud back into the public spotlight at a time when Nicki Minaj is preparing to launch a new album cycle and Cardi B is enjoying the commercial success of Am I the Drama?, which debuted at No. 1 with 200,000 first-week units.

Ad

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on October 3, 2025, after months of anticipation, as reported by Billboard. The 12-track project reportedly features a mix of high-energy pop songs, with Sabrina Carpenter joining Swift on the title track, their first recorded collaboration following the Eras tour last year.

Fans Line Up At Target For Midnight Release Of Taylor Swift&#039;s New Album (Image via Getty)
Fans Line Up At Target For Midnight Release Of Taylor Swift's New Album (Image via Getty)

According to Billboard, the record reflects on Swift’s past two years spent largely on her global Eras Tour. Tracks on the album include Father Figure, which interpolates George Michael’s 1987 hit, and lead single The Fate of Ophelia, which debuted with a music video during The Official Release Party of a Showgirl event held in theaters across the US and Canada from October 3 to October 5, 2025.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to appear on The Graham Norton Show on the night of October 3, 2025, to promote the new album, followed by upcoming interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, as reported by Billboard.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Devangee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications