“Time to unite and support”: Fans react as Nicki Minaj shows love to Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ amid ongoing feud with Cardi B

Nicki Minaj has publicly shown support for Taylor Swift’s newly released album The Life of a Showgirl, even as her feud with Cardi B continues to escalate online. The rapper praised Swift’s record in an October 3, 2025, post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the &quot;lashing spree&quot; culminates with the album.Fans have reacted to Nicki Minaj's shoutout to Taylor Swift, with some saying it is time for fans of both artists to &quot;unite and support&quot;, and some even suggesting a collab.Evan @Evatation13LINKBarbz and swifties time to unite and support motherrrrfor the culture @industrystnLINKOMG TAYNKA CRUMBSjayy li @barbiebaccLINKthe world will move when the collab drops ♐️However, some social media users are skeptical of Nicki Minaj's support, referring to a previous feud between her and Taylor Swift, and have suggested that the rapper should not bring in Swift and her fans into the ongoing feud.jade ♠️ @blackgrlflyLINKGirl this ain't a group projectKeeping Up W/ Asia @LilsevynnLINKDon’t bring us into this s**t …. Sit this szn outadrian @betuwqnnqLINKSame woman you had issues 11 years ago about an award. Miss us with your performative sh*t.Taylor Swift’s 12-track album, The Life of a Showgirl, produced with Max Martin and Shellback, was released on Friday, October 3, 2025, through Republic Records, as reported by Billboard, on the same day. Following the album release, Nicki Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) yet again to hype up Taylor's album, especially the track Cancelled.Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKTaylor said “I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain”. Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. 😀 and #Cancelled is diabolical 😩 Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!!More about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's 2025 feuds so farThe long-standing rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B resurfaced in September 2025, following Minaj’s announcement of her upcoming sixth studio album, slated for release on March 27, 2026, as reported by Billboard on October 1, 2025. According to Billboard, Minaj reignited tensions with a series of now-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Cardi’s Am I the Drama? album pricing and using her Magnet rhyme scheme to create a parody diss. The Queens rapper referred to Cardi as Barney Dangerous and circulated an AI-generated image of her dressed as the children’s character. Cardi B did not hold back in her response. Also posting on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi referred to Nicki Minaj as “Cocaine Barbie”, alleging prescription drug abuse and fertility issues. She reported taking the feud further by bringing up Minaj’s brother’s criminal conviction, pairing it with a photoshopped image of him in a pink wig.Cardi B also rejected comparisons with Nicki Minaj, saying that the two rappers entered the industry in different eras, and said that Minaj should be measured against her contemporaries, such as Rihanna, Drake, and Taylor Swift, rather than newer entrants like herself. Cardi B added that the comparison between her and Minaj was misplaced, as her rise began nearly a decade after Minaj had already established herself.Cardi B @iamcardibLINKWhy you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???The exchange continued through the end of September 2025, with Nicki Minaj returning fire on September 30, 2025. She doubled down on her earlier posts, re-sharing Barney-themed Photoshops of Cardi and referencing their 2018 New York Fashion Week altercation. The rapper also taunted Cardi to confront her in New York and mocked both her album sales and her daughter, Kulture. The back-and-forth brought their feud back into the public spotlight at a time when Nicki Minaj is preparing to launch a new album cycle and Cardi B is enjoying the commercial success of Am I the Drama?, which debuted at No. 1 with 200,000 first-week units. Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a ShowgirlTaylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on October 3, 2025, after months of anticipation, as reported by Billboard. The 12-track project reportedly features a mix of high-energy pop songs, with Sabrina Carpenter joining Swift on the title track, their first recorded collaboration following the Eras tour last year.Fans Line Up At Target For Midnight Release Of Taylor Swift's New Album (Image via Getty)According to Billboard, the record reflects on Swift’s past two years spent largely on her global Eras Tour. Tracks on the album include Father Figure, which interpolates George Michael’s 1987 hit, and lead single The Fate of Ophelia, which debuted with a music video during The Official Release Party of a Showgirl event held in theaters across the US and Canada from October 3 to October 5, 2025.Taylor Swift is scheduled to appear on The Graham Norton Show on the night of October 3, 2025, to promote the new album, followed by upcoming interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, as reported by Billboard.