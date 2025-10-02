“That lawsuit finna be crazy”: Netizens react as Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj is bipolar, accuses her husband of using the rapper’s credit card

Cardi B continued her digs towards Nicki Minaj on Wednesday, October 1, claiming that her husband, Kenneth Petty, takes her credit card. She also accused her of drug abuse and took digs at her son as well.

Cardi and Nicki re-ignited their feud on September 29 and have exchanged some posts on X (formerly Twitter). They have taken brutal digs at each other, going from accusations of fake album sales to alleged drug abuse, and more. This continued on Tuesday, as Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted:

"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!! You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated"

Fans online have reacted to this tweet, as one X user wrote:

"That lawsuit finna be crazy barnicle"

Another wrote,

Blessing.eth @Isahbless79 @iamcardib lmaooo 😭 this read sound like somebody’s aunty finally had ENOUGH at Thanksgiving and just started spilling every family secret at once

Another commented,

אנדי @andebetayalla @iamcardib When she was on tour in Amsterdam, they arrested her for allegedly having drugs, they ran drug tests she was completely clean so what drugs are you talking about?!

Fans continued to comment on the beef between the two rappers, as one user tweeted:

BIG Keg 💫♣️ @biggest_kegg @iamcardib The Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B beef feels like Peter Griffin &amp; Ernie The Giant Chicken. Never ends 😭

Another wrote,

Dai Zzy @daizzy134 @iamcardib Every time Nicki and Cardi beef, Twitter stocks go up.” 📈

Another commented,

Dai Zzy @daizzy134 @iamcardib This ain’t a rap beef no more, this is reality TV with platinum records.” 🎬💿

Meanwhile, Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj have been married since 2019. They had first met in their teens when they went to the same high school. They then met again in 2018, leading to a relationship and eventually a wedding in 2019. Minaj and Petty got married in 2019, and they had their son on September 30, 2020.

Cardi B urges Nicki Minaj to stop talking about her kids

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

The WAP singer also posted a tweet where she said that Nicki is only talking about her kids because her son is allegedly differently abled. She wrote:

"I’m letting you know again.. stop playing with my kid btch.. you just mad cuz your son fav color is 5.. GET TF ON YOU CRACKHEAD"

Nicki had previously called Cardi's daughter, Kulture, "ugly". Cardi has three kids with Offset - Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom. She is also pregnant with her current partner, Stefon Diggs.

Meanwhile, in another post, Nicki also referenced Quavo, who previously worked with Cardi's ex-husband Offset, and wrote:

"Quavo was it worth it dummy? No career, takeoff gone. Remember you told me u were the Beyoncé of the group? I laughed so hard inside. Anyway. Pay offset his alimony Barney B"

The beef between the two rappers has been ongoing in the last few days. It mainly began after Cardi B's new album, Am I The Drama?, was released on September 19. In it, the singer has taken digs at multiple artists like Nicki, BIA, and Ice Spice, among others.

