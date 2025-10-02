“That lawsuit finna be crazy”: Netizens react as Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj is bipolar, accuses her husband of using the rapper’s credit card

Cardi B continued her digs towards Nicki Minaj on Wednesday, October 1, claiming that her husband, Kenneth Petty, takes her credit card. She also accused her of drug abuse and took digs at her son as well.
Cardi and Nicki re-ignited their feud on September 29 and have exchanged some posts on X (formerly Twitter). They have taken brutal digs at each other, going from accusations of fake album sales to alleged drug abuse, and more. This continued on Tuesday, as Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted:
"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!! You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated"
Fans online have reacted to this tweet, as one X user wrote:
"That lawsuit finna be crazy barnicle"
Another wrote,
Another commented,
Fans continued to comment on the beef between the two rappers, as one user tweeted:
Another wrote,
Another commented,
Meanwhile, Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj have been married since 2019. They had first met in their teens when they went to the same high school. They then met again in 2018, leading to a relationship and eventually a wedding in 2019. Minaj and Petty got married in 2019, and they had their son on September 30, 2020.
Also Read: “They both eating”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B diss each other in heated exchange on X
Cardi B urges Nicki Minaj to stop talking about her kids
The WAP singer also posted a tweet where she said that Nicki is only talking about her kids because her son is allegedly differently abled. She wrote:
"I’m letting you know again.. stop playing with my kid btch.. you just mad cuz your son fav color is 5.. GET TF ON YOU CRACKHEAD"
Nicki had previously called Cardi's daughter, Kulture, "ugly". Cardi has three kids with Offset - Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom. She is also pregnant with her current partner, Stefon Diggs.
Also Read: When did Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s beef begin? Feud timeline explored as rappers exchange heated messages on social media
Meanwhile, in another post, Nicki also referenced Quavo, who previously worked with Cardi's ex-husband Offset, and wrote:
"Quavo was it worth it dummy? No career, takeoff gone. Remember you told me u were the Beyoncé of the group? I laughed so hard inside. Anyway. Pay offset his alimony Barney B"
The beef between the two rappers has been ongoing in the last few days. It mainly began after Cardi B's new album, Am I The Drama?, was released on September 19. In it, the singer has taken digs at multiple artists like Nicki, BIA, and Ice Spice, among others.
Also Read: When did Cardi B and Ice Spice start beefing? Feud timeline explored as ‘WAP’ star threatens to attack rapper in alleged audio