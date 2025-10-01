When did Cardi B and Ice Spice start beefing? Feud timeline explored as ‘WAP’ star threatens to attack rapper in alleged audio

An alleged audio clip of Cardi B has been leaked in which she reportedly claims that she will attack Ice Spice. She said that she is not Nicki Minaj or Latto and threatened to get physical with Spice.
DJ Akademiks shared a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 30, in which Cardi is allegedly heard saying (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):
“I’mma show y’all! I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my ni**as. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m pu**y a** Latto?”
When someone informs her that Ice Spice is in New York, the rapper added:
“She in New York?! Tell her to link up! Ni**as think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all!"
The timing and more details about this audio are unknown.
This comes amidst a beef between Spice and Cardi B that reportedly started in 2023. The two had praised each other before that, but their relationship has turned sour in recent years.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, performed at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in June 2023. During her performance of Tomorrow 2, an animation on stage came up that resembled Little Orphan Annie. However, due to a similarity in appearance, many fans speculated that it was a dig at Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston.
Cardi vehemently denied such allegations and called her viewers "messy and annoying". In March 2024, she released her single, Enough (Miami). Fans speculated that the lyrics and the singer's appearance marked some shade towards Gaston.
However, Cardi and Spice appeared to be on good terms after an exchange on X in April 2024.
Also Read: “Act like she was hustling to cover up the fraudulent sales”: JT takes shots at Cardi B and sister Hennessy in fiery livestream
Ice Spice's BB Belt allegedly took digs at Cardi B
In July 2024, Spice released her debut album, Y2K!, which had the track, BB Belt. In it, she rapped:
“This one bitch is built like an ant/Crashouts and they goin’ on rants / Cash cow, I be gettin’ them bands / Bitches switching but they wasn’t trans.”
“Think she pretty but changin’ her face / Fallin’ behind, like, bitch, pick up your pace. / It was funny till I took her place / Her man callin’, but I be like “Who dis?” / I’m a switchy bitch, I really do this (damn).”
While she didn't name anyone, many believed this was a dig at Cardi B, who also wrote an X post soon after the song's release that read:
"These b*tches have absolutely lost their mind… I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B*TCHES !!!"
She wrote another post that stated:
Now, in her album, Am I The Drama?, Cardi has taken numerous shots at multiple rappers. On the track, Magnet, she appears to respond to Ice Spice's BB Belt, rapping:
“Slow-face b*tch (B*tch), whose spot is you takin’? (Who?) / My spot’s forever’s forever, ho, I’m like a Dalmatian (Who?).”
Cardi's new album has also seen her feud with the likes of BIA, JT, and Nicki Minaj, among others.
Also Read: “They both eating”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B diss each other in heated exchange on X