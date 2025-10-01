“Act like she was hustling to cover up the fraudulent sales”: JT takes shots at Cardi B and sister Hennessy in fiery livestream 

JT slammed Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina in an X Space livestream on Tuesday, September 30. She urged Carolina to stop posting about her and also took digs at Cardi's new album, Am I The Drama?JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, has been involved in a X (formerly Twitter) beef with Hennessy Carolina. They exchanged some posts, taking digs at each other in the last few days. On Tuesday, JT got on to an X Space and spoke at length about Carolina. She said:“I just want to say: f*ck Hennessy — ran through, tired, dirty-a*s b*tch. Stop posting my face and post your sister’s ugly current-ass face that she went and bought. B*tch, we can go face to face right now. B*tches, no scars behind my ears are under my motherf**king chin, b*tch...&quot;Claiming that Carolina has to depend on her sister, Cardi B, for gifts, JT added:“You don’t even have a job, b*tch. You gotta wait for your birthday for cars and sh*t from your sister. Go get a job, you jobless a*s h*e … The only b*tch named Hennessy with no Hennessy collab.”JT then turned her attention towards Cardi and slammed her album, Am I The Drama?, which was released on September 19. She took digs at the album cover, saying:“Ugly-a*s album cover. B*tch on that album cover look like a f**king fool. That whole album cover so motherf**king ugly. She thought she was gonna sit and give City Cinderella. No, ma'am.”JT then also accused the WAP singer of faking her album sales, claiming that it was a &quot;flop&quot;. She said:“Nobody bought it … Oh my God, what a flop. All of that for nothing, trying to steal the drip, trying to act like you hustling. That h*e trying to act like she was hustling. That h*e tried to act like she was hustling to cover up the fraudulent sales. B*tch, you still lost. You did all of that for nothing.&quot;Also Read: &quot;I'm gonna beat her the f*ck up&quot; - Cardi B allegedly threatens to beat up Ice Spice wherever she sees her in leaked audioJT continues with her tirade against Cardi B's sister, Hennessy CarolinaWireless Festival: Birmingham (Image Source: Getty)In an X post on September 30, JT took digs at Cardi B's album cover. Hennessy responded to it by sharing an image of a cake that JT cut after her 2024 track, Solo, hit No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100. She wrote:&quot;Girl why you inserting yourself in big dog conversations .. you literally baked a cake for charting number 74 talking about “never stop dreaming” KEEP DREAMING b*tch. you corny with ya twitter “drags“ BYE&quot;JT responded by writing:“Stop posting my cake that my friends bought me, b*tch, when y'all are not celebrating your sister. Your sister is over there eating dry ribs with a dry p*ssy.”They exchanged multiple such tweets before JT's livestream. Meanwhile, on her X Space, JT also revealed that she is set to release a new song this week. It will be a response to Cardi B's song, Magnet, which allegedly took digs at JT and Lil Uzi Vert.Also Read: When did Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s beef begin? Feud timeline explored as rappers exchange heated messages on social media