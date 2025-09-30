"I'm gonna beat her the f*ck up"- Cardi B allegedly threatens to beat up Ice Spice wherever she sees her in leaked audio

A leaked audio featuring Cardi B allegedly threatening to beat up Ice Spice wherever she sees her has gone viral online. The alleged audio clip came up after Spice allegedly dissed Cardi in an unreleased audio snippet that surfaced online this month. On September 30, an alleged audio clip featuring Cardi B and an unknown man was shared multiple times online. In the clip, Cardi allegedly threatened to beat up Ice Spice. She said:&quot;I want to let you say what she said. Why you want to act dumb? Why you want to act dumb? I really don't know. You don't know. I'ma show ya. I'm not Latto. I'm gonna beat her the f*ck up. I'm gonna knock her the f*ck out. Are ya? I'm gonna beat her a*s. I'ma get right beat up by my ni**as. Y'all gonna see what the fu*k is up. You think I'm f**king p*ssy a*s Latto?&quot;The audio continued with the rapper seemingly shouting:&quot;You know what the f*ck she said, ni**a, I gotta tell you what she said. I'm gonna beat her. Any red carpet, any f**king show I see that, any f**king event, I'm gonna f**king beat her. I'ma go in their mouth. I told you before I don't have a problem... I'ma beat the s**t out of her. I'm not like none of these rap bi**hes, none of these rap f*ck all y'all ni**as off.&quot;The aforementioned leaked audio went viral online on the same day that Ice Spice's unreleased snippet from the track Pretty Privilege surfaced online. The track, shared by popular hip-hop influencers such as DJ Akademiks, seemingly fired shots at Cardi. Spice rapped:&quot;She might talk sh*t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sh*t to my face / Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say/ Like, what the f**k? These bi**hes dirt/ Just be yourself, this sh*t could work […] PR said ‘No clapping back,’ Aaaaah.&quot;The timing of each audio remains unconfirmed. These developments have come days after Cardi dropped her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, earlier this month.Cardi B and Nicki Minaj share a heated exchange on social mediaThe 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals - Source: GettyAmid her alleged ongoing feud with Ice Spice, Cardi B has also been sharing a heated exchange with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj on social media. It all began with Minaj seemingly dissing Cardi B's chart-topping album, Am I The Drama?. The album has debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200. Minaj posted &quot;$4.99&quot; on X, which appeared to be a dig at iTunes' promotional price for Cardi's album. In a follow-up post, the rapper mocked the lyrics of Cardi's song, Magnet. She wrote:&quot;Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat &amp; tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud &amp; PERJURY.&quot;Further, Nicki Minaj also allegedly took shots at Cardi B's pregnancy. The rapper is currently expecting her fourth child and her first with her current boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. Minaj wrote:&quot;Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS. Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee.&quot;Cardi B responded to Minaj in a series of tweets. In one of them, she alleged that Minaj &quot;missed&quot; her and should now &quot;kiss her feet.&quot; She also referred to the rapper as a &quot;bored b*tch&quot; and &quot;Cocaine Barbie.&quot; She also rewrote her verse of Magnet which Minaj referenced, aiming it directly at her. Cardi B also responded to Minaj's supposed digs at her sophomore album, suggesting that she should instead compete with artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Drake. She wrote on X:“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is. You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's controversial relationship dates back to 2017, when Minaj's liking of an online post allegedly shading Cardi started the tension between them. The feud has since then continued, with both rappers taking shots at each other. Their current online feud has also been continuing, with both posting alleged shady tweets directed at each other, as of this writing.