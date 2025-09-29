  • home icon
  "Offset punching the wall rn": Netizens react after Cardi B's 'Am I the Drama?' debuts atop Billboard 200

"Offset punching the wall rn": Netizens react after Cardi B's 'Am I the Drama?' debuts atop Billboard 200

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Sep 29, 2025 15:08 GMT
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

American rapper Cardi B is reportedly riding the success of her latest album, AM I THE DRAMA? According to Billboard, the 32-year-old artist has secured No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, X account Pop Base reported the numbers for Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album and wrote:

“‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ by Cardi B debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 200k units. (88k pure)”
After the X account shared that Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? has debuted atop, earning 200,000 equivalent album units, netizens were quick to comment. Teasing the singer’s estranged husband and Migos rapper, Offset, a fan wrote:

“Offset punching the wall rn.”
Fans of the Grammy-winning artist hailed the numbers of AM I THE DRAMA? and flooded the Twitter post with their responses.

Meanwhile, some of the X-users called out Cardi B for hyping AM I THE DRAMA? and reviewed her latest album as ‘mid.’

Meanwhile, in an article published on September 28, Billboard noted that Cardi's new 24-track album marked the biggest week for a woman's R&B/hip-hop album this year.

As per the news outlet, the first-week equivalent album units of AM I THE DRAMA? comprise 110,000, which reportedly equals 145.72 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs during the week. The album also debuts at No. 1 on Top Streaming Albums with album sales of 88,000 units.

Did Cardi B sing about Offset on AM I THE DRAMA?

According to People, the 32-year-old artist reflected on her relationship with her ex-husband, Offset. Cardi, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, reportedly broke down the end of her nearly seven-year marriage to the rapper.

The musician raps in Man of Your Word:

“I really hope you find love, I hope you find a good spirit / I hope she satisfy your needs and everything that I didn't / And I mean that, it's a lot of pressure when a bitch an icon… I know things could've been perfect in a different lifetime / But I really do wish you the best, continue being a winner / And if I had one wish, I only wish you would've been a man of your word.”
The 32-year-old singer, according to People, also mentioned her ex, Offset, in tracks including Magnet, What's Goin' On, Shower Tears, and more.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, September 24, the singer appeared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast and talked about her public split from the 33-year-old rapper. She told the host Alex Cooper:

“Even in the long marriage that I was in, there's a lot of things that I regret, and there's a lot of things that people are gonna be like, ‘You see, you wasted your time,’ but I don't feel like it was a waste of time.”
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year&#039;s Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami (Image via Getty)
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami (Image via Getty)

The WAP artist got married to Offset in 2017. They share two daughters, Kulture Kiari and Blossom Belle, and a son, Wave Set.

For the unversed, Cardi’s 2018 Grammy-winning album, Invasion of Privacy, marked the biggest sales week for any R&B and hip-hop album that year. According to Variety, the project earned 255,000 equivalent album units in the week.

Edited by Afreen Shaikh
