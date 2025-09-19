"More like a 1.5" - Internet reacts to Rolling Stone giving Cardi B's sophomore album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ a 4.5 rating 

Cardi B's long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, has seemingly impressed Rolling Stone, with the publication giving the project a 4.5/5 star rating. The Bronx rapper released her 23-track album on September 19, 2025, over seven years after her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, which won Best Rap Album at the Grammys and made her the second female artist to achieve the feat.

The Rolling Stone review heralded the return of the "rap queen" after seven years, adding that her time away from the music industry had not diminished her rap prowess. Furthermore, the review paid homage to Cardi's versatility, stating that one of her "underrated strengths" was her "wide-ranging sonic imagination."

"On Am I the Drama?, Cardi makes up for lost time with a massive comeback triumph, standing tall in her bloodier-than-ever shoes. She’s got a long list of scores to settle, enemies to crush, crowns to claim. As always, she brings so much larger-than-life personality to the party that she could coast on charisma if she wanted," the review continued.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Rolling Stone gives ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ by Cardi B a 4.5 out of 5 star rating: ​ “We’ve waited seven long years for the rap queen’s second album, and she does not disappoint”

Rolling Stone's positive review of Cardi B's Am I The Drama? received mixed responses from netizens on X, with one user suggesting that the rating was too high.

"More like a 1.5"

⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ @hard_tingz @PopCrave more like a 1.5

Several netizens echoed similar views, adding that a 4.5 rating was overly generous and accusing the publication of bias.

Turnip Buttercup @TURNIPBUTTERCUP @PopCrave No album that has 20+ songs - regardless of genre - should ever get higher than a 4/5 ranking. With so many songs it always reads as a lack of cohesion and artistic POV. And songs from 2+ years ago being included should be docked points, regardless of how well they performed.

Snehal Singh @Snehalxmode @PopCrave 4.5 stars seems generous. Her singles were fire but the album feels rushed in parts.

Spice @imyelling_ @PopCrave Oh they are so biased😭 cause it was good but not that good, and calling her the queen of rap with 2 albums?! They know what they’re doing lmao

M - Fan Account @knjastan @PopCrave So biased or must be paid oh my god.. that album is so wack.

However, others felt that the high rating was well-deserved, adding that the seven-year wait was worth it for Cardi B's comeback.

raecistsHQ @raecistshq @PopCrave WORTH THE 7 YEAR WAIT

Ritesh ✳️ @PudgyRitesh @PopCrave Rap queen never disappoints

LFG!!! @lfg_land @PopCrave Seven years between albums and still pulling 4.5/5 from Rolling Stone-Cardi proving she can pause and still own the spotlight.

Dravanta @dravanta1305 @PopCrave Seven years well worth the wait 🔥 A 4.5/5 from Rolling Stone is huge ....Cardi really delivered with AM I THE DRAMA?

Exploring the tracklist, features, and more on Cardi B's Am I The Drama?

Cardi B's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, became one of the most highly anticipated projects of 2025 as the Bronx rapper's first full-length project in seven years. Cardi has been teasing the album for years now, and her album rollout only served to garner more attention to the project.

With 23 tracks, Am I The Drama? has a run time of 70 minutes and 49 seconds. While most songs on the album were new, her hit singles WAP (2020) and Up (2021) were also included in the tracklist. Cardi B has also collaborated with several artists on Am I The Drama? During an X Spaces conversation in March 2025, she teased that her featured artists might surprise her fans.

During an Instagram Live session in April 2025, Cardi B claimed that her album was being delayed due to the features, saying:

“I really need these f**king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s**t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

Cardi B performing at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2024 Celebration (Image via Getty Images)

The featured artists include Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Kehlani, Janet Jackson, Cash Cobain, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Lourdiz, and Tyla. Here's the tracklist for Am I The Drama?:

Dead (feat. Summer Walker) Hello Magnet Pick It Up (feat. Selena Gomez) Imaginary Playerz Bodega Baddie Salute Safe (feat. Kehlani) Man Of Your Word What's Goin On (feat. Lizzo) Shower Tears (feat. Summer Walker) Outside Pretty & Petty Better Than You (feat. Cash Cobain) On My Back (feat. Lourdiz) Errtime Check Please Principal (feat. Janet Jackson) Trophies Nice Guy (feat. Tyla) Killin You H*es Up WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Cardi B had previously released Outside and Imaginary Playerz as the album's lead singles. According to Complex, she also previewed Bodega Baddie in one of her TikTok videos following her recent court victory.

Since the release of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has experienced ups and downs in her personal life. This included becoming the mother of three children and currently expecting her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, amid a contentious separation from her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at the Boston Celtics v New York Knicks (Image via Getty Images)

She revealed her fourth pregnancy when she appeared on CBS Mornings with Gayle King on September 17, 2025. According to Billboard, the rapper also announced her first headlining arena tour, "Little Miss Drama Tour", which will kick off in Palm Desert, California, on February 11, 2026.

