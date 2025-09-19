"More like a 1.5" - Internet reacts to Rolling Stone giving Cardi B's sophomore album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ a 4.5 rating 

Cardi B's long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, has seemingly impressed Rolling Stone, with the publication giving the project a 4.5/5 star rating. The Bronx rapper released her 23-track album on September 19, 2025, over seven years after her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, which won Best Rap Album at the Grammys and made her the second female artist to achieve the feat.
The Rolling Stone review heralded the return of the "rap queen" after seven years, adding that her time away from the music industry had not diminished her rap prowess. Furthermore, the review paid homage to Cardi's versatility, stating that one of her "underrated strengths" was her "wide-ranging sonic imagination."
"On Am I the Drama?, Cardi makes up for lost time with a massive comeback triumph, standing tall in her bloodier-than-ever shoes. She’s got a long list of scores to settle, enemies to crush, crowns to claim. As always, she brings so much larger-than-life personality to the party that she could coast on charisma if she wanted," the review continued.
Rolling Stone's positive review of Cardi B's Am I The Drama? received mixed responses from netizens on X, with one user suggesting that the rating was too high.
"More like a 1.5"
Several netizens echoed similar views, adding that a 4.5 rating was overly generous and accusing the publication of bias.
However, others felt that the high rating was well-deserved, adding that the seven-year wait was worth it for Cardi B's comeback.
Exploring the tracklist, features, and more on Cardi B's Am I The Drama?
Cardi B's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, became one of the most highly anticipated projects of 2025 as the Bronx rapper's first full-length project in seven years. Cardi has been teasing the album for years now, and her album rollout only served to garner more attention to the project.
With 23 tracks, Am I The Drama? has a run time of 70 minutes and 49 seconds. While most songs on the album were new, her hit singles WAP (2020) and Up (2021) were also included in the tracklist. Cardi B has also collaborated with several artists on Am I The Drama? During an X Spaces conversation in March 2025, she teased that her featured artists might surprise her fans.
During an Instagram Live session in April 2025, Cardi B claimed that her album was being delayed due to the features, saying:
“I really need these f**king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s**t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”
The featured artists include Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Kehlani, Janet Jackson, Cash Cobain, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Lourdiz, and Tyla. Here's the tracklist for Am I The Drama?:
- Dead (feat. Summer Walker)
- Hello
- Magnet
- Pick It Up (feat. Selena Gomez)
- Imaginary Playerz
- Bodega Baddie
- Salute
- Safe (feat. Kehlani)
- Man Of Your Word
- What's Goin On (feat. Lizzo)
- Shower Tears (feat. Summer Walker)
- Outside
- Pretty & Petty
- Better Than You (feat. Cash Cobain)
- On My Back (feat. Lourdiz)
- Errtime
- Check Please
- Principal (feat. Janet Jackson)
- Trophies
- Nice Guy (feat. Tyla)
- Killin You H*es
- Up
- WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Cardi B had previously released Outside and Imaginary Playerz as the album's lead singles. According to Complex, she also previewed Bodega Baddie in one of her TikTok videos following her recent court victory.
Since the release of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has experienced ups and downs in her personal life. This included becoming the mother of three children and currently expecting her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, amid a contentious separation from her estranged husband, Offset.
She revealed her fourth pregnancy when she appeared on CBS Mornings with Gayle King on September 17, 2025. According to Billboard, the rapper also announced her first headlining arena tour, "Little Miss Drama Tour", which will kick off in Palm Desert, California, on February 11, 2026.