Cardi B dissects her ultimate sexual fantasy with a woman in interview with Alex Cooper on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

American rapper Cardi B recently opened up about her ultimate sexual fantasy with a woman during her appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old artist went into specifics on what she fantasises about.

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the Bodak Yellow rapper played a game called confess or text with Alex Cooper, where she was asked several juicy questions. When the Call Her Daddy host asked Cardi B:

“What's a kink or fantasy you've never admitted publicly?”

The rapper replied:

“Sh*t, I think I've done them all. I would like, in a threesome, to have a really pretty face girl that I really like.”

Meanwhile, after Alex Cooper mentioned to Cardi B that she loves how the singer specified her fantasy of being intimate with “really pretty face” girls, the host further inquired:

“Because you're going to have to look at her. Are you keeping your eyes open or closed?”

The 32-year-old rapper answered:

“If I like her a lot. I mean, you know… It's really passionate when you make out with girls. Or not when you make out period. I'm very passionate. Like I like to make love.”

Cardi B gets candid about her preference for a celebrity to make love with

During her Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cardi B appeared to be unfiltered and honest about her desires. When Alex Cooper asked the rapper, “Name a celebrity who you think would be amazing in bed,” the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, replied:

“Who would be good in bed? I never really thought about it… I just I'm just trying to picture maybe one, probably like one of like these rapper, these rap girls. Like, I'm expecting them to be good in bed, if the way y'all talk… I like that. Like, it's like I hope so.”

The musician has reportedly been candid about her sex life since the early days of her career. According to Page Six, Cardi B is currently pregnant with her fourth child. The I Like It artist is expecting her unborn baby with her NFL boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B and NFL Player Stefon Diggs attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, during her appearance on CBS Mornings on September 17, the musician opened up about her new pregnancy. According to E! News, Cardi said:

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs.”

For the unversed, Cardi released her sophomore album, Am I the Drama? on Friday, September 19, 2025. Her recent album comes nearly seven-and-a-half years after the artist debuted with Invasion of Privacy in April 2018. The rapper released both her albums through Atlantic Records.

Meanwhile, the 23-track new project features 2020’s WAP and 2021’s Up, both of Cardi's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits. Am I the Drama? also includes a pair of features from artists like Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Tyla, Cash Cobain, Summer Walker, Janet Jackson, and more.

Notably, Cardi B also shares three kids, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 4, with estranged husband, Offset. Cardi married the Migos member, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in 2017.

