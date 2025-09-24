  • home icon
  • Music
  • What are the allegations against Stefon Diggs? Cardi B defends boyfriend, claims there’s receipts proving the assault accusations are false 

What are the allegations against Stefon Diggs? Cardi B defends boyfriend, claims there’s receipts proving the assault accusations are false 

By Devangee
Modified Sep 24, 2025 21:09 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at the Boston Celtics v New York Knicks (Image via Getty)

On September 23, 2025, Total Pro Sports reported that Cardi B's partner, Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is facing multiple allegations following personal and public controversies. Diggs, who is expecting a child with Cardi, was recently accused of fathering a five-month-old baby with Aileen Lopera, known online as Lord Gisselle.

Ad

Aileen Lopera alleged she became pregnant after meeting Diggs in California, later filing a lawsuit over the matter. TMZ subsequently released footage of Diggs leaving a hospital carrying a car seat. Diggs has reportedly requested a paternity test to confirm whether he is the child’s father.

Amid this controversy, new claims emerged from a man named Chris Blake Griffith, who alleged that Diggs made sexual advances toward him. According to Total Pro Sports, Griffith claimed that Diggs drugged him, performed a lewd act, and threatened to kill him after Griffith rejected the alleged advances.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These allegations quickly spread on social media after rapper JT shared them publicly, demanding accountability and tagging both the Patriots and law enforcement.

Cardi B responds to allegations by JT

On September 23, 2025, Complex reported that singer JT, formerly a part of the hip-hop duo City Girls, shared a video interview featuring Chris Blake Griffith’s claims. The interview, conducted by blogger Tasha K, included Griffith accusing Stefon Diggs of sexual assault.

Ad

On September 23, 2025, JT posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), saying,

"This is f******g NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough."

In another post later on the same day, JT also said,

"CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!"
Ad

In a third X (formerly Twitter) post on September 23, 2025, JT also criticized Cardi B directly, calling her a “FRAUD” and accusing her of dismissing the allegations. In response to Cardi’s recent comments about her partner Lil Uzi Vert’s style, JT also posted a message defending Uzi, saying,

"His style is what made him LIL UZI!!!! We are talking about Chris right now. FOCUS!"
Ad

Cardi B also replied on X (formerly Twitter), denying the allegations against Stefon Diggs, saying,

"Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that"

Cardi B also said Griffith had previously made false allegations against boxer Gervonta Davis and had “changed the story 1000 times.”

Ad

Ongoing Feud Between Cardi B and JT

The latest feud comes amid longstanding tension between Cardi B and JT, who previously collaborated on the 2018 City Girls single Twerk. According to Complex on September 23, 2025, Cardi restarted the feud on her new album Am I the Drama? by criticizing JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert on the track Magnet. She reportedly rapped,

"Now let's talk about this hating-ass b***h (Who?), ungrateful-ass b***h (Huh?) / I don't care, met somebody, gotta say it-ass b***h (Cardi)… Backdoor ho, hatin' on the low-ass b***h / You a shady-ass b***h, you've been trash since birth."

JT’s response marked her first public reaction to the lyrics, calling Cardi a “non-rapping h**” and accusing her of hypocrisy for dismissing Griffith’s allegations while attacking others online. Lil Uzi Vert has not commented on the matter as of September 23, 2025.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Devangee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications