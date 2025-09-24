What are the allegations against Stefon Diggs? Cardi B defends boyfriend, claims there’s receipts proving the assault accusations are false 

On September 23, 2025, Total Pro Sports reported that Cardi B's partner, Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is facing multiple allegations following personal and public controversies. Diggs, who is expecting a child with Cardi, was recently accused of fathering a five-month-old baby with Aileen Lopera, known online as Lord Gisselle.Aileen Lopera alleged she became pregnant after meeting Diggs in California, later filing a lawsuit over the matter. TMZ subsequently released footage of Diggs leaving a hospital carrying a car seat. Diggs has reportedly requested a paternity test to confirm whether he is the child’s father.Amid this controversy, new claims emerged from a man named Chris Blake Griffith, who alleged that Diggs made sexual advances toward him. According to Total Pro Sports, Griffith claimed that Diggs drugged him, performed a lewd act, and threatened to kill him after Griffith rejected the alleged advances. These allegations quickly spread on social media after rapper JT shared them publicly, demanding accountability and tagging both the Patriots and law enforcement.Cardi B responds to allegations by JTOn September 23, 2025, Complex reported that singer JT, formerly a part of the hip-hop duo City Girls, shared a video interview featuring Chris Blake Griffith’s claims. The interview, conducted by blogger Tasha K, included Griffith accusing Stefon Diggs of sexual assault. On September 23, 2025, JT posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), saying,&quot;This is f******g NUTTS &amp; sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough.&quot;In another post later on the same day, JT also said,&quot;CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!&quot;In a third X (formerly Twitter) post on September 23, 2025, JT also criticized Cardi B directly, calling her a “FRAUD” and accusing her of dismissing the allegations. In response to Cardi’s recent comments about her partner Lil Uzi Vert’s style, JT also posted a message defending Uzi, saying, &quot;His style is what made him LIL UZI!!!! We are talking about Chris right now. FOCUS!&quot;Cardi B also replied on X (formerly Twitter), denying the allegations against Stefon Diggs, saying,&quot;Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that&quot;Cardi B also said Griffith had previously made false allegations against boxer Gervonta Davis and had “changed the story 1000 times.”Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKCardi B responds to JT over allegations that Stefon Diggs threatened to unalive a man:“Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught… there’s receipts for that […] I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime.”Ongoing Feud Between Cardi B and JTThe latest feud comes amid longstanding tension between Cardi B and JT, who previously collaborated on the 2018 City Girls single Twerk. According to Complex on September 23, 2025, Cardi restarted the feud on her new album Am I the Drama? by criticizing JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert on the track Magnet. She reportedly rapped,&quot;Now let's talk about this hating-ass b***h (Who?), ungrateful-ass b***h (Huh?) / I don't care, met somebody, gotta say it-ass b***h (Cardi)… Backdoor ho, hatin' on the low-ass b***h / You a shady-ass b***h, you've been trash since birth.&quot;JT’s response marked her first public reaction to the lyrics, calling Cardi a “non-rapping h**” and accusing her of hypocrisy for dismissing Griffith’s allegations while attacking others online. Lil Uzi Vert has not commented on the matter as of September 23, 2025.