7 key highlights from Cardi B's new 'Breakfast Club' interview

Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? released on September 19, 2025, seven years after Invasion of Privacy, with a tracklist featuring Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion as reported by Billboard on September 19, 2025.

Cardi B reportedly told Billboard the years between albums brought “the good and bad of fame” and taught her to “control my emotions and understand how life works.”

The rapper also said she will be going on the Little Miss Drama arena tour in 2026. On September 17, 2025, Cardi B also revealed that she is expecting her first child with NFL player Stefon Diggs on CBS Mornings.

On September 19, 2025, Cardi B appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about her new album, pregnancy, and other relationships, among other things. Here are seven key highlights from Cardi B's The Breakfast Club interview.

chart data @chartdata Cardi B's 'AM I THE DRAMA?' earned 14.68 million streams in its first full day of release on Spotify (@iamcardib).

Cardi B explains the delay behind the second album release

During her interview on The Breakfast Club, Cardi B addressed why her second album, Am I the Drama?, arrived eight years after her debut, Invasion of Privacy. Co-host Charlamagne tha God asked why the long gap existed, saying it could not be just because of pregnancy since she was currently expecting.

Cardi clarified that pregnancy was never the reason for the delay. “My mouth is not pregnant,” she said, explaining that she was selective about her music and felt unsatisfied with the material she had early on.

“Everybody always said that I dropped the ball when I didn’t release an album after Up. But to be honest, I only had like six songs… I just felt like I wasn’t ready.”

She added that her debut album had been rushed due to circumstances, including her first pregnancy, whereas with her second project, she admitted to “overthinking” as she grew older.

"As you get older, you just overthink too much. And it’s just like you just got to do it."

Cardi B says she doesn't feel like she has anything to prove

Cardi B also talked about ongoing debates about her career, particularly surrounding the release of her second album, Am I the Drama?. When Charlamagne tha God asked if she still felt pressure to prove herself as an artist, Cardi admitted the scrutiny had intensified, but she is "feeling good."

"With this whole second album thing. It's just been like a whole nasty debate for the past two months and it's like kind of have to prove it to them but it's like kind of don't have to prove nothing to nobody but I'm motivated. I feel really good."

When asked, Cardi explained that speculation around album sales, label priorities, and touring plans had fueled rumors that she might not tour.

"Like and a lot of people think that I'm not going to go on tour and it's like honey, Live Nation gave me a check. I'm going there there there's a there was a check that it was given and there was a check that I got to go get."

Cardi B Talks Physical and Mental Prep for Upcoming Tour

Cardi B also discussed her preparations for touring while expecting another child. The rapper said that this would not be new territory for her, as this was her "fourth baby."

The rapper talked about working out during her last pregnancy, including in the final weeks before giving birth.

"When I gave birth, like in four days, I just felt like nothing"

She described the physical challenges of previous pregnancies, including experiencing complications with her first two pregnancies. However, she said her third pregnancy was much smoother and hoped this one would be similar, saying,

"I did it last year. I can do it this year."

Cardi said her focus this time would be on staying physically strong so she could tour and perform after childbirth.

Cardi B on protecting her peace and responding to industry pressure

Cardi B also spoke about the ways she tries to stay grounded while navigating the pressures of fame. When asked by Charlamagne tha God how she protects her peace, the rapper admitted she doesn't have an answer, but she always has some to talk to.

"Sometimes I got the answers and sometimes I don’t. But I always have somebody to call. My friends, my family, there’s always somebody there. Nobody complains."

When asked what causes stress for her, Cardi pointed to both the industry and personal relationships. She explained that setbacks, especially heartbreak, affect her for longer than people assume.

"Some people say, ‘Oh, just give yourself 72 hours.’ Sometimes it will mess you up for a week or longer. Especially if it’s heartache. You can’t fight that."

Honey Bxby and Cardi B attend Galore Magazine Cover Release Dinner on September 09, 2025 9Image via Getty)

Discussing whether her new album, Am I the Drama?, felt therapeutic, Cardi admitted some tracks were outlets for anger. She said certain songs allowed her to respond to female artists who had, in her view, tried to take advantage of her during a low point.

"I might talk a certain way. But I’m smart. I know how to play. And when the time comes, I remind people why I’ve lasted this long."

Cardi B explains feud with Bia on Am I The Drama?

Cardi B addressed her public feud with rapper Bia on her newly released album Am I The Drama?, which dropped alongside her recent interview on The Breakfast Club.

On the track Pretty & Petty, Cardi allegedly directly calls out Bia, referencing the heated back-and-forth between the two artists that began in June 2024, according to HotNewHipHop on September 19, 2025.

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Cardi B reveals she dissed BIA on her new album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ for mentioning her kids and lying to Offset about her cheating.

At the time, Bia accused Cardi of cheating on then-husband Offset, later releasing a diss track that mentioned Cardi’s children and criticized her appearance.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Cardi said she addressed Bia so directly because she refused to remain silent when her children were brought into the feud.

"You mentioned my kids tryna be cute."

Cardi made it clear that Bia had crossed a line by targeting her family, making it clear that this was the reason she “went in” on the rapper rather than letting the issue pass.

"When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re gonna ask me, ‘So what you said? What you did?’. I’m [gonna be] like, ‘You see how I violated?’"

Cardi B describes divorce from Offset as “not peaceful at all”

During her conversation on The Breakfast Club, Cardi B said that her divorce proceedings with ex-husband Offset remain far from amicable. The rapper pushed back on suggestions that the split had become more civil over time.

“No, it’s not. It’s not peaceful at all,” she told co-host Loren Lorosa when asked about the status of the case, which has not yet been finalized.

"It’s like, it’s a court thing, but it is not peaceful at all. Just know."

Cardi B filed for divorce in July 2024 after six years of marriage.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 (Image via Getty)

She also responded to Offset’s song “Move On,” from his album Kiari, which closes with lyrics about the relationship’s end. Cardi said she laughed when she first heard the track, adding that she was unbothered by the song’s personal digs.

"Whatever. You let the world think what they want to think."

Cardi B talks about the woman who gave her flowers before "sleeping with her man."

Cardi B also talked about a woman who acted “weird” toward her. Cardi said that the woman had initially worked to get close to her, befriending people in her circle and even offering her a gift after resolving a previous disagreement.

"They gave me flowers. Literally flowers… Then, months later, I found out you f****d this n****a. Stuff like that be weird to me."

Cardi clarified that while she did not expect loyalty from the woman, the act of pretending to be friendly before getting involved with her man was the part that shook her.

She added that similar experiences had made her cautious about supporting emerging artists. Cardi also said she had previously offered encouragement to new rappers facing criticism online, only to find some of them later became involved with her partner.

Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on September 20, 2025, just one day after its release. The announcement came shortly after the album dropped on September 19, 2025.

According to Complex, the certification counts previous hit singles WAP and Up toward the album’s overall sales. WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, was released in August 2020 and has since gone nine-times platinum. Up, which came out in February 2021, is certified five times platinum. Both songs peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

