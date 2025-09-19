“She kinda ate LOL”: Fans react as Cardi B takes a shot at Bia amid ongoing feud

Cardi B has taken multiple shots at rapper BIA in her new track Pretty & Petty. It is part of her new album, Am I the Drama?, which dropped on September 19.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has been beefing with BIA since March 2024. It began after the latter appeared to accuse Cardi of copying her flow and style. Since then, both rappers have released diss tracks against each other.
Now, in Pretty & Petty, Cardi has taken numerous digs at BIA, whose real name is Bianca Miquela Landrau. She rapped:
“Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I’m dead.”
She continued:
“I’m doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread.”
Cardi called BIA's music "melotonin flow," and even dissed her appearance, rapping:
“I’d rather die on the surgery table / ’Fore I gotta walk around here lookin’ like you”
She further asked if BIA has ever won a BET Award. The track quickly lit up social media. Fans reacted to the diss track, as one X user wrote:
"She kinda ate lol"
Another commented:
Some users took digs at Cardi instead.
More about the feud between Cardi B and BIA
The feud between the two rappers began in March 2024, when a BIA fan page on X suggested that Cardi B copied BIA's style and flow. The rapper commented on it with some quirky emojis, hinting at an agreement.
On May 31, 2024, Cardi featured in the remix of the track, Wanna Be, with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion. Taking digs at BIA, she rapped:
“Hope she talk like that when I see her (Woo)/B*tch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (BIA) (Ah)/Cheap lookin' a*s ho, weak lookin' a*s ho/Great Value me lookin' a*s ho/Girl, these b**ches be p*ssy/Delete every tweet lookin' a** ho.”
BIA responded in June 2024 with her diss track Sue Meee, where she rapped:
“Put it on your gang that they ain’t f**k you in / Put it on your name since you so gangsta like your f**kin’ friends / Put it on your hubby since you love lyin’ on your vows / I wrote all my verses I can do this sh*t for hours.”
Since then, the two rappers have continued to take shots at each other via multiple songs.
Cardi B on what success looks like for Am I the Drama?
This is Cardi B's second studio album after Invasion of Privacy in 2018. Am I the Drama? features 23 tracks.
In an interview with Billboard published on September 3, the rapper was asked what success would look like for her new album. She answered:
"Winning a Grammy, the most prestigious award, you can never take that from me. Everybody wants to downplay it, but everybody wants one. [But] times have changed. Success for me will be people saying, 'She put out a great album.' If [at] 3 a.m. people are talking about the album, that’s going to be success for me because people can’t wait to downplay it. I even want the people who don’t like me to be like, 'Yo. That sh*t is fire.' 'Yeah, eat your f**king fruits, n***a.'"
Cardi has also announced a tour with her new album, which will begin in February 2026 in Palm Desert, California.
