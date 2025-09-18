“Does this mean Super Bowl?”: Netizens react to Cardi B reportedly visiting Roc Nation office 

Cardi B reportedly visited the Roc Nation office on Wednesday, September 17. As per Buzzing Pop on X, Ken Barbie revealed that the rapper visited the label, founded by Jay-Z.

Cardi B is gearing up for the release of her new album, Am I the Drama?, on September 19. It also features a song named, Imaginary Playerz, which is based on Jay-Z's 1997 track, Imaginary Players. The singer was now reportedly at the Roc Nation office on Wednesday.

Many fans online are speculating if this could mean a collaborative project or even Cardi's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Does this mean Super Bowl? I'm confused. My bet is swift."

🇨🇦SierraBo22🇨🇦 @SierraBo22 @BuzzingPop Does this mean Super Bowl? I'm confused. My bet is swift.

Another wrote,

. @GetaGrammySis @BuzzingPop Her &amp; meg doing the Super Bowl watch

Another commented,

Christián 🐦‍⬛ @CHRISTIANxDRAMA @BuzzingPop The Meg/Cardi bowl is starting to feel real now.

Some users, however, took digs at the rapper instead, as one wrote,

zephyr @zephyrinthesky1 @BuzzingPop They are making sure her album goes no. 1 albeit fraudulently. 😭

Another wrote,

UGLYUSER 👨🏼‍🦯‍➡️ @joeserff @BuzzingPop She needs that push, she can't sell without the industry

Another commented,

CorruptedBirdie @Corruptedbirdie @BuzzingPop They probably mad because imaginary streamz flopped. 😂😂😂

Cardi B has said she denied opportunity to perform at Super Bowl in the past

While the speculation is rife around Cardi B potentially performing at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, she has said that she denied it in the past. In an interview with Billboard, published on September 3, she was asked if performing at the Super Bowl is an aspiration for her. She answered:

"Of course. I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up."

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, had also said this in 2019. Back then, she said that she denied the opportunity as a gesture of solidarity with San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick had started the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016 as a silent protest against police brutality and racial discrimination. In 2017, he opted out of a contract with the 49ers and wasn't hired by any team after that. He also sued the NFL for its role in it.

In an interview in February 2019, Cardi revealed that despite her ex-husband, Offset, being interested in football, they decided to stand for Kaepernick. She said (h/t People):

“My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him… He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something. You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

The rapper also slammed the NFL directly, saying:

“You guys should sympathize and you guys should understand why this man took a kneel and I feel like they should make a change. You have a lot of colored people that work for you guys and make you guys a lot of money and just as a human being you should have sympathy and you should take action on what’s going on in this country to minorities.”

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi eventually performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019.

