“Trying to spread fake tea”: JT calls out Cardi B for accusing Lil Uzi Vert of forcing her to have an abortion 

JT and Cardi B, whose rivalry has periodically resurfaced over the years, have once again drawn public attention after new allegations sparked a heated exchange. The latest incident happened when Cardi B appeared to reignite their old music feud. In her new album, Am I the Drama?, Cardi released a song called Magnet in which she directed shots at JT and her partner, Lil Uzi Vert. On the evening of Tuesday, September 23, JT took to her Snapchat story to issue a heated response:“OK y'all, I'm busy, but I gotta say one thing. This rat a** b**ch, right? This b**ch is supposed to be a motherf***ing Brim and she threatening to snitch on some motherf***ing body because she don't have anything to say about a b**ch. That h** is a loser.”JT claimed that Cardi threatened to involve Roc Nation in the dispute. She also criticized Cardi for spreading what she called “fake tea” about abortions, noting that Cardi had previously publicly identified as pro-choice in a 2024 speech in Milwaukee supporting then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.&quot;So then she said, ‘I'm gonna tell Roc Nation what you said, what he said,’ No, not just that. The b**ch trying to spread fake tea about abortions when she stood her illiterate a** in front of millions of people and said she stands for pro-choice,&quot; JT said.“I can't take the dumb b**ch serious. And b**ch, show me [who’s] typing all those motherf***ing messages or I'm calling the police on your a** for defamation of character, b**ch, because I'm sick of it, h**. And I will be back and I'm never getting off your a**.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe feud is part of a series of repeated conflicts between the two artists, with both using public platforms to address personal and professional issues.JT responds to Stefon Diggs' allegations, and Cardi B raises abortion-related claimsAfter a heated dispute over Cardi B's lyrics about JT and Lil Uzi Vert, a further blow was struck on September 23, 2025, when JT responded to new allegations involving Cardi B’s partner, Stefon Diggs. JT posted a video on her social media showing Chris Blake Griffith, a celebrity hairstylist, accusing Stefon Diggs of serious misconduct. In the video, Griffith described a supposed incident where Diggs spiked his drink and tried to initiate s*xual activities. Griffith also claimed that after the alleged attack, he was physically assaulted by Diggs' brother, Darez Diggs, which he said was an attempt to silence him. These allegations by Griffith first surfaced in October 2024 and have remained a controversial topic since. In response to these renewed accusations, JT shared a video on social media, stating:“This is f***ing NUTTS &amp; sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough.”She followed up with another post emphasizing accountability, stating:JT ☆ @ThegirlJTLINKCARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B defended Diggs and challenged Griffith's claims.&quot;Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times,&quot; Cardi's now-deleted X post read.The feud also intensified because of allegations related to abortion claims. In a tweet mentioning Britt, Roc Nation, and text message evidence, Cardi B wrote:Cardi B @iamcardibLINKI want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFULCurrently, neither party has presented supporting evidence for the claims, and there have been no official statements made by Roc Nation, Lil Uzi Vert, or Stefon Diggs regarding the disputes.Stay tuned for more updates.