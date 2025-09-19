"I’m so scared for Cardi B”: Jalen Rose’s daughter voices concern over Stefon Diggs’ viral red flags video amid pregnancy news

On Thursday, Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, voiced her concerns about Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship. The New England Patriots wide receiver and the platinum rapper are the new hot couple of the entertainment world, who are also expecting a child.On Wednesday, Cardi B shared a video on her Instagram account where she talked about her upcoming tour. While talking about her busy schedule, the rapper revealed that she was expecting a baby.Following the announcement, Jalen Rose's daughter shared a video on her Instagram page &quot;Hoops for Hotties&quot;, where she expressed her concern about Cardi B's relationship with Diggs, who has been revealed to be the father of the rapper's unborn child.Mariah referenced an old locker room interview where a reporter asked Diggs' teammates about the one teammate they would least like to date their sister. Everyone on the clip shared by Mariah named Stefon Diggs as the teammate they would want nowhere near their sister.That didn't sit well with Rose. She said in her video:&quot;I am so scared for Cardi B y'all, because everytime I see Stefon Diggs, all I can think about is that video of the interviewer asking all of his teammates, 'Who on the team would you least like to date your sister?' and every last one of them said him.&quot;When it comes to the dating world, do you know what kind of scary creatures are crawling around in the NFL locker room, and every last one of them agreed that you were the one they wouid least like to date their sister. Oh hell no, let's go back to COVID, get six feet back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStefon Diggs on Cardi B announcing her pregnancyStefon Diggs has responded to Cardi B's announcement of her pregnancy. In addition to talking about it on her Instagram post, the rapper reconfirmed the news on CBS Mornings.&quot;I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby,&quot; she said.Before the Patriots' matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Stefon Diggs was asked for his thoughts on becoming a father for the first time.&quot;I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it,&quot; Diggs told reporters.Bleacher Report @BleacherReportLINKStefon Diggs was asked about having a baby with Cardi B 👶 &quot;Baby rumors true?&quot; &quot;I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it.&quot; (Via @Patriots)The Patriots wide receiver has been in the middle of a paternity lawsuit. He has been accused of fathering a five-month-old with a model named Lord Gisselle.