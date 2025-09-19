  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "I’m so scared for Cardi B”: Jalen Rose’s daughter voices concern over Stefon Diggs’ viral red flags video amid pregnancy news

"I’m so scared for Cardi B”: Jalen Rose’s daughter voices concern over Stefon Diggs’ viral red flags video amid pregnancy news

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 19, 2025 19:27 GMT
Jalen Rose&rsquo;s daughter voices concern over Stefon Diggs&rsquo; viral red flags amid pregnancy news
Jalen Rose’s daughter voices concern over Stefon Diggs’ viral red flags amid pregnancy news. (Image Source: Imagn)

On Thursday, Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, voiced her concerns about Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship. The New England Patriots wide receiver and the platinum rapper are the new hot couple of the entertainment world, who are also expecting a child.

Ad

On Wednesday, Cardi B shared a video on her Instagram account where she talked about her upcoming tour. While talking about her busy schedule, the rapper revealed that she was expecting a baby.

Following the announcement, Jalen Rose's daughter shared a video on her Instagram page "Hoops for Hotties", where she expressed her concern about Cardi B's relationship with Diggs, who has been revealed to be the father of the rapper's unborn child.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mariah referenced an old locker room interview where a reporter asked Diggs' teammates about the one teammate they would least like to date their sister. Everyone on the clip shared by Mariah named Stefon Diggs as the teammate they would want nowhere near their sister.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

That didn't sit well with Rose. She said in her video:

"I am so scared for Cardi B y'all, because everytime I see Stefon Diggs, all I can think about is that video of the interviewer asking all of his teammates, 'Who on the team would you least like to date your sister?' and every last one of them said him.
Ad
"When it comes to the dating world, do you know what kind of scary creatures are crawling around in the NFL locker room, and every last one of them agreed that you were the one they wouid least like to date their sister. Oh hell no, let's go back to COVID, get six feet back."
Ad
Ad

Stefon Diggs on Cardi B announcing her pregnancy

Stefon Diggs has responded to Cardi B's announcement of her pregnancy. In addition to talking about it on her Instagram post, the rapper reconfirmed the news on CBS Mornings.

"I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," she said.
Ad

Before the Patriots' matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Stefon Diggs was asked for his thoughts on becoming a father for the first time.

"I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it," Diggs told reporters.

The Patriots wide receiver has been in the middle of a paternity lawsuit. He has been accused of fathering a five-month-old with a model named Lord Gisselle.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications