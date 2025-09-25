  • home icon
Is Cardi B really saying her 7-year marriage to Offset wasn’t a ‘waste of time’?

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 25, 2025 03:39 GMT
Cardi B talks marriage with Offset (Image via Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Cardi B and Offset may have ended their marriage, but according to the WAP rapper, she doesn't consider their 7-year marriage a "waste of time." On the episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Cardi looked back on her split with the Migos rapper.

She admitted that, during their years together, there were many things she regretted. However, when people point out that she wasted her time being married to Offset, Cardi disagreed. She said:

"People are gonna be like, 'You see, you wasted your time,' but I don't feel like it was a waste of time."
Cardi B at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cardi B added that being married, despite how it ended, gave her a lot of experience, both pain and good times. For the latter, she experienced being a wife to being a mom during that marriage, and "what it was like to have a family and to be a wife."

also-read-trending Trending

About any talks of regret in walking out of the marriage, the Bodak Yellow rapper clarified:

"I really just don't regret anything. It is what it is. If your heart is not ready, it's just not ready."

She added that she knew that the relationship was over when her body also started "rejecting" the relationship. Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017, and they confirmed their split in December 2023. Per People, Cardi B filed for divorce for a second time in July 2024.

"I just wish he was a better person": Cardi B on rapping about the end of her marriage to Offset

Her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast isn't the first time the rapper has opened up about her marriage and divorce with Offset. She also shared glimpses of the end of her marriage in songs from her latest album, Am I the Drama?, particularly in the song Man of Your Word.

While promoting her latest album on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, show host Gayle King asked Cardi about the lyrics of her song, where she rapped about being married for seven years, being a wife, and putting her music first. The song also had the lyrics: "If I had one wish, I wish you would've been a man of your word."

As to what she meant in the song, Cardi said:

"I just wish he was a better person, but it is what it is. Be a better person for your kids."

But while she's sharing little details and emotions about the demise of her marriage, Cardi B admitted that she was "so tired" of being associated with Offset. She implied that she had not had contact with him after filing for divorce a year ago, but that there is no hate in her heart anymore.

However, she understands that her ex-husband may still harbor "some type of hate in his heart right now," but she hopes that they can co-parent in the future.

Cardi B's latest album, Am I the Drama?, was released on September 19, 2025, via Atlantic Records.

