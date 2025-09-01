What is Offset's height? Rapper shuts down 6'8" Instagram model's "intimidation" claims after viral video

  • home icon
By Rajarsi Chakraborty
Published Sep 01, 2025 09:59 GMT
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 - Source: Getty
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 (Image via Getty)

Offset recently dismissed rumors of "intimidation" after a video of him walking away from a 6'8" Instagram model went viral on social media. The Migos rapper was promoting his third studio album, Kiari, at the time.

In the viral clip, the rapper is seen moving out of the frame after Angel Fernandez stands up to show her full 6'8" height. According to Celebrity Heights, Offset's height is 5'8" or 174 cm. Fernandez posted the clip on her social media with the text:

"That one time I intimidated Offset..."
According to Hot New Hip Hop, Offset responded to the speculation about "intimidation" in a recent comment on Instagram. The Migos rapper wrote:

“No intimidation, just ain’t want to be a reel for clout.”

For the unversed, Angel Fernandez is a social media influencer known for her striking height of 6'8", or 203 cm. According to The City Celeb, the Dallas native has gained over 4 million Instagram followers due to her impressive stature and engaging content. She is also called "The Tallest Latina."

More about Offset's latest album, Kiari

Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset (Image via Getty)
Nouveau Bar & Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset (Image via Getty)

Kiari is the rapper's third studio album and was released on August 22, 2025, via Motown. Serving as the follow-up to Set It Off (2023), the album features guest appearances from superstars like NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, Gunna, JID, Key Glock, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign, CeeLo Green, and Bnyx.

Here is the full tracklist to Kiari's standard edition:

  • Enemies
  • Pills (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
  • Professional
  • Back in That Mode (feat. YFN Lucci)
  • Different Species (feat. Gunna)
  • Bodies (feat. JID)
  • Love You Down
  • Run It Up (feat. Key Glock)
  • Set It Off
  • Folgers
  • All of My Hoes
  • Calories
  • Checkmate
  • Backends Fasho
  • Prada Myself (feat. Teezo Touchdown)
  • Never Let Go (feat. John Legend)
  • Favorite Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  • Move On

The album's lead single, Bodies, was released a couple of weeks before the album dropped. The song was well received by fans and critics, climbing to #72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In a statement about the single to Uproxx, the Migos rapper said:

"Bodies’ is one of them ones I had to really take my time with. It’s about standing on who you are, coming out the mud, and being confident in the face of adversity. I’m always evolving, and I don’t fit in a box as an artist. I’ve been cooking this up for a minute and I’m just getting started. JID is my guy and had the perfect energy to match ‘Bodies.’ Stay tuned because we going up."
The video has already amassed over 6 million views on YouTube and features J.I.D as a guest collaborator. The two previously worked together on the 2023 single, Danger (Spider), which was included in the Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Bodies also samples the 2021 song, Ringing Them Bell, by The Spirituals, and the 2001 track of the same name by Drowning Pool.

In his personal life, the rapper recently divorced his wife, Cardi B, after she filed for divorce. As of now, Cardi has already confirmed her relationship with American football player Stefon Diggs.

