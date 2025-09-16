  • home icon
  "full-circle moment"- Fans react as Janet Jackson joins Cardi B on new album 'AM I THE DRAMA?' dropping this Friday

“full-circle moment”- Fans react as Janet Jackson joins Cardi B on new album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ dropping this Friday

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 16, 2025 04:23 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Cardi B sophomore album news (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cardi B is set to release her long-awaited album, Am I the Drama?, at the end of the week, and she has Janet Jackson on it. It will be her second studio album, set for release this Friday, September 19, 2025, on Atlantic Records. While she has yet to release the tracklist for the upcoming album, Cardi shared the list of artists featured in her latest project.

On Instagram on Monday, September 15, 2025, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed eight featured artists with her post, asking, "WHO ELSE IS THE DRAMA?"

also-read-trending Trending

One of those collabs will be with Janet Jackson, which earned various reactions from netizens. One fan shared their excitement for Cardi B and Janet Jackson's link-up, calling it a full-circle moment that generations of icons are working together on one track.

Other fans also shared their enthusiasm while waiting to hear what Janet and Cardi have cooked together, calling it a "generational collab." Meanwhile, some others predicted that their song together will be a "BANGER" and having Janet in her Cardi's album already makes it "legendary."

Another commenter commended Cardi B for bringing Janet Jackson along, saying that she knows how to bring the unexpected when it comes to music collaborations. Meanwhile, someone else referred to Janet as the "feature of the century," further commending Cardi for being the only woman to have gotten Janet Jackson featured on an album.

More about Cardi B's upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

Cardi B at the WWE - 2025 SummerSlam (Image via Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B at the WWE - 2025 SummerSlam (Image via Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B first announced her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, on June 23, 2025, around seven years after she released her debut. In her social media post at the time, the rapper also released the album cover, which features her in a red outfit with red fishnet stockings and matching red pumps posing against a flock of crows.

In a subsequent Instagram post, she shared a video of herself surrounded by fake crows, while saying in the voiceover:

"Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life, and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell. I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant."
Furthermore, in her recent Instagram post on September 14, Cardi B revealed all the artists who will be featured on Am I the Drama?. Besides Janet Jackson, Cash Cobain, Kehlani, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Tyla, and Summer Walker will also be on the album. Megan Thee Stallion, who worked together with Cardi on WAP, is also featured on the sophomore album.

As Cardi also confirmed in June via X, Wap will be featured in Am I the Drama?, alongside another one of her biggest songs, Up. The rapper said that fans have been asking her to put both tracks on an album, and she agreed that they both deserve a home, so she's putting them in her upcoming album.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as Cardi B's latest album nears its release date.

Edited by Tiasha
