“Her breath control while pregnant is crazy”: Netizens react to Cardi B performing ‘Bodak Yellow’ at Global Citizen Festival 

Cardi B performed at the Global Citizen Festival on Central Park's Great Lawn in New York on Saturday, September 27. She had replaced The Weeknd on the lineup after the latter backed out last week due to personal reasons.

Cardi is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. She made the public announcement on September 17. However, she performed at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, entertaining the crowd. Her set included Bodak Yellow, her 2017 single, which was later included in her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, in 2018.

Fans online heaped praise on Cardi B for her performance, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Her breath control while pregnant is crazy"

. @farfromideal @PopBase Her breath control while pregnant is crazy

Another wrote,

stuncalis @stuncalis @PopBase @qbbrim she working so hard while pregnant i love that sm🥰 also she look and sound so good

Another commented,

Summer @oddgirlsummer @PopBase She could perform this song at the UN and it would still slap.

Some users, however, claimed that Bodak Yellow was arguably Cardi's last good song, as one wrote:

Keshan Naidoo @KeshanNaidoo3 @PopBase This was here best song then she fell off right after. Ever since then the music has been trash

Another commented,

ExoticTeaBlog💋 @exoticteablog @PopBase Her last Hit btw

Another wrote,

dud li @minajdud @PopBase mind u the audience silent and that’s her biggest hit

Cardi B replaced The Weeknd at Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami (Image Source: Getty)

Originally, The Weeknd was scheduled to perform at the Global Citizen Festival on September 17. However, he backed out due to personal reasons, explaining in a statement that read on September 21:

“I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was then chosen to replace The Weeknd. She put out a statement earlier this week, writing:

“Central Park, I’m coming for you!!! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival. This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause. New York City — see you Saturday. Let’s get it!!!”

Apart from Cardi B, the likes of Shakira, Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Elyanna also performed at the concert in New York on Saturday.

Cardi B recently claimed she's feeling "dark energy" towards her after her pregnancy announcement

Cardi appeared on the September 17 episode of CBS Mornings and announced:

"I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs."

This would be her first child with Diggs, and her fourth overall. She has three kids with Offset, with whom she filed for divorce in July 2024, but it hasn't been finalized yet.

Meanwhile, in a recent livestream, the singer said that she has faced a lot of criticism following her pregnancy announcement. She also said that she has asked her mother to pray for her, saying (h/t Industry Blitz on Instagram):

“I tell her [Cardi's mother] to pray for me and pray for my baby because I feel like it’s just like a lot of dark energy. And like when I say a lot of dark energy, there’s a lot of weird b**ches that will wish you weird sh*t on your kid, like stillbirth, death, slowness, you know what I’m saying? And I feel that energy. I feel that. I feel people putting that on me."

She said that there has been a lot of negativity thrown towards her said it could be because of jealousy. Meanwhile, Cardi also released her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19.

