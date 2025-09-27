“Wish you weird sh*t on your kid”: Cardi B claims she’s been feeling a lot of “dark energy” come from women since her pregnancy announcement

  • home icon
By Tanishqa Patil
Published Sep 27, 2025 08:21 GMT
Rihanna
Cardi B claims she’s been feeling a lot of “dark energy” come from women since her pregnancy announcement - Source: Getty

Rapper Cardi B has opened up about the backlash she has faced since announcing her pregnancy, saying she has been surrounded by ‘dark energy’ and targeted by what she describes as harmful and unsettling intentions from others.

In a recent livestream, the musician told her audience:

“I called my mom the other day to pray over me and my baby because I feel like a lot of weirdness has been coming out from people and women and all this stuff ever since I announced that I was pregnant. I personally believe nothing is as powerful as a mother’s prayer.”
According to Cardi, others, including her spiritual advisors, had prayed for her regularly, but it was her mother she turned to for protection during the hostility.

“I tell her to pray for me and pray for my baby because I feel like it’s just like a lot of dark energy. And like when I say a lot of dark energy, there’s a lot of weird b**ches that will wish you weird sh*t on your kid, like stillbirth, death, slowness, you know what I’m saying? And I feel that energy. I feel that. I feel people putting that on me,” she said.
Cardi B then wondered about the intention of the negativity:

“I don’t know, is it jealousy? I don’t know what it is. It is what it is. I’m pregnant, baby. I can’t get rid of it no more. Too far gone.”

She concluded her statements by noting the heaviness she has felt since sharing the news, stating:

“My fans know it though...Like, there’s just been a lot of tension and it’s like damn, the baby, the drama. I just feel like it’s just too much negativity.”

The Grammy-winning artist has not revealed her due date, but she has still chosen to discuss her excitement and frustration about the pregnancy in interviews and on social media.

Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, expecting fourth child

Cardi B is expecting her fourth child, her first with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The pregnancy was publicly confirmed on September 17, 2025, when she appeared in a pre-taped interview on CBS Mornings and stated:

"I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs."
Cardi said that she had waited before she announced, saying:

"You don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant. Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy."

Before this pregnancy, Cardi B already had three kids with her ex-husband, Offset. Kulture Kiari, born in 2018, Wave Set, born in 2021, and Blossom Belle, born in September 2024. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset earlier in 2024.

As for Stefon Diggs, he has a daughter named Nova, born in October 2016 from a previous relationship. His romance with Cardi was publicly established in 2025, but speculation about their relationship had surfaced in late 2024.

Their relationship became more official in June 2025 when Cardi shared affectionate photos of the two on a yacht via Instagram. In May 2025, they made their first major public appearance together at a Knicks playoff game, where they were seen holding hands courtside.

Despite this, the relationship has experienced some uncertainties. Cardi B at one point archived or removed photos of Diggs from her Instagram feed, sparking breakup rumors. However, the couple reportedly remains together.

