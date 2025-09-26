"You carried him": DJ Akademiks shows love to Cardi B over her verse in 'On the News' from Young Thug's 'UY Scuti' album

Young Thug’s latest album, UY Scuti, dropped on September 26, 2025, featuring many artists, including Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, and the viral On The News, featuring Cardi B, as reported by HotNewHipHop on the same day.DJ Akademiks, reacting to the album on a livestream, called Cardi directly to commend her performance. In a clip circulating on social media, Akademiks is heard saying&quot;Cardi, I hate to do this to you, it’s Ak. This is how you rap. I just want to tell you. I don’t know why you’re going that crazy. I’m listening to Thug’s album and I heard your verse and I said, ‘this is how I like you to rap.’ [...] You carried that n***a lowkey.&quot;In response, Cardi B is heard saying that despite past disagreements, she and Akademiks share mutual respect. &quot;Because we be having disagreements. But I’ve got to see it both ways.&quot; DJ Akademiks also congratulated her on the release of Am I the Drama?, which arrived the previous week, though its disses toward artists including BIA and JT have sparked ongoing online exchanges, as reported by HotNewHipHop.UY Scuti is Young Thug's first album since his release from jailYoung Thug has officially returned with UY Scuti, his first full-length project since being released from jail in October 2024. The highly anticipated album dropped on September 26, 2025, following months of delays and speculation about its release date, as reported by Billboard on September 26, 2025.The Atlanta rapper, who last released Business Is Business in June 2023 while still incarcerated, first previewed the project in April with the track Money on Money, in collaboration with Future.On September 12, 2025, Young Thug followed up with his track Miss My Dogs, where he publicly addressed relationships with Mariah the Scientist, Drake, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Future, and Lil Baby.Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event (Image via Getty)Initially expected to arrive in May and then June, UY Scuti was ultimately pushed to September 26, 2025, after Young Thug postponed the release out of respect for Cardi B, who dropped Am I the Drama? on September 19, 2025The album’s title, UY Scuti, is named after one of the largest known stars, according to Billboard. According to Thug, the name reflects how he views his legacy. In an interview with GQ in April, the rapper reportedly said, &quot;I just feel big. I did a lot. Founding this culture. The new rap game that’s happening right now. I’m out of this world. Not like God, though.&quot;Cardi B reacts as Young Thug delays UY Scuti releaseYoung Thug postponed the release of UY Scuti to avoid clashing with Cardi B’s album Am I the Drama?, which dropped on September 19, 2025, as reported by Billboard on the same day. Originally scheduled for the same date, the Atlanta rapper announced that UY Scuti was pushed back on September 17, 2025, via X (formerly Twitter).Young Thug ひ @youngthugLINKYall know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies day ❤️ do yo shit @iamcardibCardi B responded with similar energy, encouraging her fellow rapper.Cardi B @iamcardibLINKAnd you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!Cardi B had revealed the full 23-track listing for Am I the Drama? on September 18, 2025, according to Billboard. The album includes collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion on WAP, Summer Walker on Dead and Shower Tears, Selena Gomez on Pick It Up, Kehlani on Safe, Lizzo on What’s Goin On, and others, including Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, and Tyla.Young Thug is scheduled to perform at Coachella next year, following recent sets at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in June and the upcoming ComplexCon in October 2025