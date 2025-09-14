“You need a feature, just say that”: Yak Gotti reacts to Young Thug apologizing to Drake over leaked audio 

On September 13, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Yak Gotti mocked Young Thug’s recent apology to Drake, suggesting the rapper’s apology was to get a &quot;feature&quot;, and not genuine remorse. In a clip first captured by Vlad TV, Yak Gotti laughed at Young Thug’s public attempt to make amends, claiming he only apologized because he “needs” Drake for a feature on his upcoming album UY SCUTI, saying&quot;You need a feature, just say that.&quot;Yak Gotti also accused the Atlanta rapper of being a “yes man” while dismissing the sincerity of the apology. The criticism comes after weeks of leaked jail calls in which Young Thug was heard making unpleasant and accusatory remarks about peers and collaborators.Thug’s apology track, Miss My Dogs, released September 12, 2025, directly addressed several of these incidents, including comments made about Drake, according to HotNewHipHop. The song marked the first time Young Thug publicly acknowledged tension with the Toronto rapper, whom he previously accused of being insensitive toward producer Metro Boomin following the death of his mother in 2022.Young Thug's leaked calls and Miss My Dogs apology trackAccording to HotNewHipHop’s September 12, 2025, report, Young Thug’s leaked jail calls exposed personal feuds and accusations involving multiple industry peers. In the calls, he criticized Drake for allegedly prioritizing music collaborations over offering genuine condolences to Metro Boomin after his loss.On his apology track Miss My Dogs, Thug seemed to change his tune, thanking Drake for visiting him in Cobb County Jail and expressing loyalty despite past remarks. Some verses in the track are,“Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain’t going against you / I got manners / Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you / Never diss you / Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do.”Drake reportedly appeared to acknowledge the apology by liking related posts on social media, though he has not publicly commented further.Vent It @VentItMediaLINKYoung Thug pens an apology to Drake, Mariah The Scientist, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and his family via IG.Posts are also lyrics from his new track, “I Miss My Dogs.”Yak Gotti and YSL Woody’s mixed signalsThe tension escalated when Yak Gotti and fellow YSL member Woody posted a picture wearing “I Love Young Thug” shirts on September 12, 2025, on Instagram. According to HotNewHipHop, the gesture was initially interpreted as support. Woody captioned the photo, &quot;While everyone dissing bra we in the cut like&quot;Woody's Instagram post on September 12, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@woody_selfmade)However, Yak Gotti’s remarks the following day shifted the tone, implying the shirts may have been intended as mockery rather than loyalty. He accused the Atlanta rapper of reaching out to Drake solely for professional gain, dismissing the apology as opportunistic rather than heartfelt.Meanwhile, Woody himself has faced backlash online since the jail call leaks surfaced. In an Instagram Story post cited by HotNewHipHop, he admitted to personal struggles amid the controversy, writing, “The truth no I’m not okay after everything… Ns hurt my family for me having y’all ns back… I made sure they slept well at nights.”Miss My Dogs is reportedly a single from UY SCUTI, Young Thug’s upcoming project, though its release date remains unconfirmed. The album follows weeks of scrutiny over the leaked audio, with fans and peers questioning both the personal and professional relationships affected by the revelations.At the time of press, the Atlanta rapper has not publicly addressed Yak Gotti’s criticism, leaving speculation around UY SCUTI’s collaboration.