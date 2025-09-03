Stylist Asiah Knowles doubles down on Drake by revealing alleged DMs following claims the rapper threatened to revoke a car he gifted her

Instagram model and stylist Asiah Knowles, who recently accused Drake of threatening to take back a car he gifted her, has shared new alleged direct messages involving the rapper.On September 2, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Knowles posted a video on social media showing what she claimed were DMs from Drake, in which he called her a “tweaker.”“I feel sorry for you. I hope you get life together. This is def not the way,” the texts allegedly read.In the clip, Knowles was reportedly seen sending him a lengthy response as well.According to the report, the video was captured by LiveBitez before Knowles deactivated her Instagram account following netizens’ reactions to her initial allegations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about the allegations against DrakeThe controversy began after Asiah Knowles posted on Instagram, claiming that Drake “threatened” to take back a vehicle he had allegedly purchased as a birthday gift for her. This was reported by Complex on September 1, 2025.“You already threatened to take the car back after my bday! Anyways. Send the pick up person,” she wrote in the Instagram post.According to the outlet, the rapper reacted by commenting under an Instagram post by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) about Knowles’ allegations.“Never met this girl in my life,” he said.There have been no further comments on the speculations by the rapper at the time of the publication of this article.Drake’s comment under the Instagram post by The Shade Room (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)Previous allegations by Asiah Knowles against rapper Pooh ShiestyAccording to HotNewHipHop, this was not the first time Asiah Knowles made unverified claims about a rapper, which the rapper had then denied.In 2022, the stylist accused rapper Pooh Shiesty of getting her pregnant. According to the outlet, she posted what she claimed were screenshots of messages between her and Sheisty. The rapper denied the allegations shortly afterward, saying he never even hugged her.“I don’t know that lady, I ain’t never really seen her but one time, she got close to lil’ bruh. Sh*t fake. I never had s*x with her. I never touched her, I damn near never gave her a hug. She cap. She a blogger, she messy as hell. Quit playing with myself and quit playing with my guys. Just clearing the air,” Sheisty responded.More about Drake’s upcoming album, ICEMANWith no further comments on the ongoing controversy, Drake is reportedly focused on his upcoming album, ICEMAN. While no official release date has been announced for the full album, HotNewHipHop confirmed that the rapper was still in the recording process. The album will be his ninth studio project, and is said to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.Drake has confirmed the release of the third episode of his ICEMAN livestream series, set to premiere on YouTube on September 4, 2025. The rapper announced the news on Instagram, although no time was specified.Drake announced the episode on his Instagram (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)The new episode follows July’s ICEMAN episode 2, which ended with the release of the single Which One. According to the outlet, previous livestreams have featured teasers of unreleased tracks and surprise single drops, and fans expect a similar rollout this time.So far, the ICEMAN stream series has come out with two singles. One is What Did I Miss? which is allegedly addressing former friends and public disputes, including references to LeBron James. The second is the party anthem Which One featuring UK rapper Central Cee. It earned only moderate chart success on the Hot 100 despite heavy anticipation.Stay tuned for more news and updates.