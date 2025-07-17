“Why involve dave and cench?”- Netizens react as Joyner Lucas claps back at Skepta’s diss with new track “Nobody Cares

Joyner Lucas has officially responded to Skepta’s Friendly Fire with a diss track of his own, titled Nobody Cares, further intensifying the transatlantic rap beef that began earlier this month.

The three-minute track, released on July 15, 2025, comes after Skepta’s diss Friendly Fired aimed at Lucas, which dropped on July 12, 2025, following a week of escalating barbs and online commentary, and public performances.

According to a Complex article from July 15, 2025, Lucas declares "it's a war" in the first verse of Nobody Cares, before launching into a series of targeted lines. He claims Skepta’s popularity in the UK has declined and accuses the British rapper of craving American validation.

In another section of the track, Lucas calls on Skepta to get help from UK peers Dave and Central Cee, too, although they are not directly involved in the public beef between Skepta and Joyner Lucas. According to the lyrics updated by Genius, the lyrics go,

“You shoulda hit up your friends lil b***h, go call up Dave and Central, b***h.”

Fans have reacted to the diss track by Joyner Lucas, with some wondering why British rappers Dave and Central Cee were included in Nobody Cares.

"you cooked cl but why involve dave and cench? they didn’t even do anything to you bro"

"Why you drag Dave and cench into it????", another X user commented under the post by Joyner Lucas annoucing the new diss track.

"Oboi Why you involve Dave?", an X user said in the replies under Lucas' post.

"Bro cooked skepta,Dave and cench", one X user commented.

However, many Joyner Lucas fans and hip-hop enthusiasts are excited about the latest diss track.

"I’m from the UK, Joyner came with straight facts 1-0 Joyner, come on @Skepta you gonna have to come back hard!", a fan commented.

"Bro!!!! I knew you would smoke Skepta and you did not disappoint.", a writer and lifestyle influencer on X said.

"Honest review! Production 9/10 Delivery 9/10 Quality/substance 7/10 Joyner 1-0 Skepta Game on", a life coach on X commented.

About the feud between Joyner Lucas and Skepta

Lucas' new track was released just three days after Skepta debuted Friendly Fire during his Wireless Festival appearance on July 12, 2025. That track directly responded to Lucas’s July 10, 2025, tweet calling for a “#UKvsUS” lyrical battle, in which Lucas tagged Skepta and positioned himself as a challenger.

The tweet followed Skepta's public claim that UK rappers could outperform U.S. artists in a head-to-head rap contest. The initial tweet from Lucas read,

“The moment I've been waiting for… say the word, Joyner Lucas vs @Skepta. #UKvsUS.”

In Friendly Fire, Skepta questioned Lucas’ credibility and claimed he hadn’t released a notable hit in years. The diss included lines criticizing Lucas’s style and suggested that the rapper was not widely respected within U.S. hip-hop.

On July 13, 2025, Joyner Lucas posted a video on X reacting to Friendly Fire. In the clip, Lucas laughs while listening to Skepta’s second verse and stops the track midway through. The post was captioned,

“Alright, say less, my boy.”

The feud has become a focal point in a larger cultural debate about rap credibility across the Atlantic. During the second night of his Wireless Festival headlining set, Drake brought out Skepta and told the audience, “Nobody in the world can out‑rap London rappers,” according to Complex on July 14, 2025. The comments added fuel to a growing debate over regional differences in style, delivery, and audience reception.

With Nobody Cares, Joyner Lucas has placed the next move in Skepta’s hands. As of July 17, 2025, Skepta has not responded to the track.

