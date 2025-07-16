“Now we’re cursed”- Fans divided as Drake’s OVO collaborates with Chelsea on new merchandise

Drake's lifestyle brand, October's Very Own (OVO), has partnered with Chelsea FC for an official merchandise collaboration, marking the latest addition to OVO's expanding lineup of sports apparel partnerships. The collaboration was announced in a joint post by OVO (@octobersveryown) and Chelsea (@chelseafc) on Instagram.

Set to drop on July 16, 2025, 7 am ET, the capsule collection features co-branded apparel and accessories featuring the OVO logo and Chelsea's crest. The release follows Chelsea's recent FIFA Club World Cup victory on July 13, 2025. The merchandise will be available through OVO's online store and select Chelsea retail channels.

Fans of the football club have had mixed reactions to the surprise collaboration, with someone calling it "cursed" and suggesting that Chelsea backs out of the collab with Drake's OVO.

"Damn now we’re cursed"

"the drake curse is gonna be devastating," a fan on X commented.

" @ChelseaFC there is still time to cancel this collab," an X user commented.

"OMG I hope that don’t bring bad luck," another Chelsea FC fan commented.

On the other hand, many Drake and Chelsea FC fans and spectators are excited by the collaboration.

"Oh wow. Ovo chelsea over here. Can't have my two best doing it together, never saw this coming. Beautiful 😍," one fan said in the replies.

"Oh this might be the most fire collab I seen thus far," another X user said.

"My team and my goaaat man life is good," another fan commented.

The Chelsea x OVO collection marks another major sports tie-in for OVO, which has previously collaborated with FC Barcelona, PSG, the NFL, and college teams.

Drake tops charts amidst new OVO collabs

As Drake's OVO brand prepares to roll out its latest collaboration with Chelsea FC on July 16, 2025, the rapper is simultaneously extending his dominance on the music charts. His surprise single What Did I Miss? released on July 5, 2025, via OVO Sound/Republic Records, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated July 19, 2025.

This is Drake's 31st chart-topper on that ranking, more than any other artist since the chart's consolidation in 1958, according to a Billboard report from July 15, 2025. Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder trail behind him with 20 No. 1s each.

The track also secured the rapper his 140th cumulative week at the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It delivered strong performance metrics: 22.6 million official U.S. streams, 3.6 million in airplay audience, and 6,000 in digital sales during the July 4–10 tracking period, according to Luminate.

What Did I Miss? also reached No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs and Streaming Songs charts, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his 81st top 10 entry on that chart.

The song replaced Kendrick Lamar and SZA's chart-topping track Luther, which had held the No. 1 spot for a record 28 consecutive weeks. The change in places has brought back attention to the aftermath of the Canadian rapper's highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar, as the lyrics of What Did I Miss? mention loyalty and fractured relationships, according to Billboard.

With this latest music milestone coinciding with OVO's new international sportswear collaboration, Drake continues to expand his reach across both music and fashion.

