What is the viral UK vs US rapper debate about? Joyner Lucas reacts as Skepta disses him in new track "Friendly Fire"

British rapper Skepta has intensified the growing UK vs US rapper debate with the release of Friendly Fire,” a diss track aimed at American rapper Joyner Lucas. The track, released on July 12, 2025, allegedly includes pointed remarks toward the Massachusetts rapper, including not having released a hit in years.

Ad

Skepta’s lyrics directly responded to Lucas’ earlier tweet, in which Joyner Lucas called for a “#UKvsUS” rap battle and name-dropped Skepta as a potential opponent. The challenge followed Skepta’s public claim that UK rappers would outperform their US counterparts in a lyrical showdown. In response to a tweet where someone is seen saying that they "don't see any UK rapper winning", Skepta reportedly tweeted,

"The average American rapper don't even listen to UK rappers, but we've listen to them (for years) and that is exactly the UK can't lose"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of July 14, 2025, Joyner Lucas has not released a diss track in return.

More about the UK vs US rapper debate

The viral feud between Joyner Lucas and Skepta is the latest in long-running debates about cultural differences in rap styles and perceptions of lyrical ability. While UK artists like Skepta and Stormzy have gained global prominence in recent years, many American rappers have historically dominated the genre’s mainstream conversation.

Ad

For Joyner Lucas, the moment is also about his career at large, according to a report by HotNewHipHop on July 13, 2025. He has often spoken out and worked on having lyrical rigor, and resisted what he sees as a growing focus on viral hits over substance. Though he has not targeted major artists like J. Cole or Drake directly, his interviews and freestyles frequently reflect the line between his style and commercially successful artists.

Ad

The UK vs US rapper debate shot into the spotlight again after Drake’s comments during the 2025 Wireless Festival in London. On the second night of his headlining set, Drake brought out Skepta and declared that the best rappers are from the UK, according to a Complex report from July 14, 2025. Joyner Lucas reacted to Drake’s recent comments supporting UK rappers with a laughing emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joyner Lucas reacts to the diss track

On July 13, 2025, Joyner Lucas responded to Skepta’s track Friendly Fire with a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), where Lucas is seen laughing while listening to the diss track. After the second verse, he stops the playback and says, “Alright, say less, my boy.” His response, reported by HotNewHipHop on July 13, 2025, was interpreted by fans as a signal that a reply track may be in the works.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lucas has not yet released a track in response to Skepta's diss, but the back-and-forth is the latest in a string of public rap disputes involving the rapper. According to a HotNewHipHop report from July 13, 2025, Lucas was involved in a high-profile lyrical battle with Tory Lanez in 2018. That exchange included the release of Litty Freestyle and Litty Again. Despite the intensity of the clash, it reportedly ended amicably and was widely seen as mutual respect through competition.

Ad

According to the same July 13 report, Lucas has also previously had a feud with American rapper and singer Logic, particularly around the production and release of their 2019 collaboration, ISIS. Though the track eventually came out, the release was marked by public friction and unresolved tension stemming from earlier disagreements and public statements.

The Friendly Fire exchange is a high-profile moment in what has become a viral cultural conversation between British and American hip-hop fans. The #UKvsUS tag, initially amplified by Joyner Lucas' tweet, has since seen widespread use on social media, with fans from both sides defending their respective scenes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More