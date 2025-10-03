“This isn’t who I am”: Nicki Minaj apologises to Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, amid ongoing feud

Nicki Minaj has issued an apology to Cardi B's daughter, Kulture, for her comments. The Barbie World singer had called the seven-year-old "ugly" and a "roach".

Nicki and Cardi have been involved in a brutal feud on X (formerly Twitter) in recent weeks. They have taken multiple digs at each other, be it about their albums or their personal lives. They have also put out mean comments about each other's kids.

In one X post, Nicki Minaj had written, as caught by DJ Akademiks:

"Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister"

In another tweet, she called her "ugly".

On Thursday, October 2, Minaj apologized to Kulture in an X post, writing:

"Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand. you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grown into all of their features. One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity."

"You’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this. One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy. Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am."

Kulture is Cardi B's first child with ex-partner Offset and was born in 2018. They also had a son, Wave Set Cephus, in 2021, and another daughter, Blossom, in 2024.

Cardi B also took multiple digs at Nicki Minaj's son

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Both rappers have taken multiple digs at each other's kids during their ongoing beef. Cardi B also called Nicki Minaj's son "non-verbal", accusing the rapper of "f*king him up with drugs".

In response to Nicki's comments about Kulture, Cardi B wrote (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

"Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f*cked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! B*TCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING."

In another tweet, the WAP singer wrote:

"Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down… I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating ho.. I’m so sorry."

In another post, she also warned Nicki to stop talking about her kids, writing:

"I’m letting you know again.. stop playing with my kid btch.. you just mad cuz your son fav color is 5.. GET TF ON YOU CRACKHEAD"

Nicki Minaj gave birth to her son on September 30, 2020, with her husband Kenneth Petty. While Cardi refers to him as Papa Bear in her tweets, the five-year-old's name hasn't been revealed yet.

The feud between the two rappers, meanwhile, started around 2018. It re-ignited last month after the release of Cardi B's album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19.

