"Go to Chuckie Cheese": Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's beef explained as their children get pulled into fiery social media tirade

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have reignited their long-standing beef in a fiery back-and-forth tirade on social media that has now involved their children. The two female rappers have been at odds with each other for years, which escalated into a reported physical altercation at a 2018 New York Fashion Week party. According to Cosmopolitan, the current social media beef began on September 29, 2025, after Nicki Minaj allegedly mocked Cardi B's album sales for her new album Am I The Drama?, and tweeted “$4.99,” a seeming reference to the album's promotional price on iTunes. The feud escalated after Minaj parodied Cardi B's song, Magnet, and alluded to her rival undergoing cosmetic procedures to resemble her. The two continued taking shots at each other, with Cardi B calling Minaj out for comparing their album sales instead of comparing herself with her peers, such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Drake. The beef soon grew personal as Cardi B called Minaj &quot;Cocaine Barbie&quot; and accused her of having fertility issues due to her alleged drug use. Minaj then penned a lengthy essay on X, denying the fertility issues and alluding to Cardi's estranged husband Offset's cheating allegations. The rapper further claimed that Cardi, whom she referred to as &quot;Barney B,&quot; would be &quot;homeless within 36 months.&quot; Minutes after Minaj's tweet, Cardi B hit back at her rival in an X post, calling her out for &quot;dedicating essays&quot; to her on her son's birthday instead of being at Chuck E. Cheese.&quot;Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese (sic).&quot;Exploring the history of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's beefAccording to Complex, the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is speculated to have begun when Cardi joined Remy Ma, who had been feuding with Minaj at the time, for a joint performance at Hot 97's Summer Jam Festival in March 2017. The two rappers denied rumors of a feud at the time, and Minaj even congratulated Cardi B after her song, Bodak Yellow, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2017.Both female rappers were featured on Migos' Motorsport, which was released in October 2017. However, rumors of the alleged beef still circulated after fans noticed that Minaj did not shoot the music video on the same day as Cardi B or Migos. At the time, Minaj brushed off the issue as a scheduling conflict due to her hairdresser.In November 2017, Cardi B was asked about the alleged beef during an interview on Capital Xtra's The Notre Show, where she implied that Minaj's original verse was changed in the released version of Motorsport.In April 2018, Nicki Minaj finally addressed the situation between the two rappers, telling Zane Lowe in an interview that she believed the Bronx native never showed her &quot;genuine love.&quot; Minaj cited Cardi's interview following Motorsport's release, and also spoke about the alleged scheduling conflict, saying:&quot;The only thing that Cardi did that really hurt my feelings was the first interview after 'Motorsport' came out. It just really hurt me because the only thing she kept saying was, 'I didn't hear that verse. She changed her verse.'&quot;&quot;I kind of felt ambushed...All of them allowed me to look like I lied and even with the scheduling conflict, she’s using my hairdresser now, so even he can attest to the fact that there was a scheduling conflict. I really fully supported her and up until this recent interview I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview.&quot;The two rappers reunited at the 2018 Met Gala and were photographed having a cordial conversation. In a subsequent interview with Howard Stern, Cardi claimed that the rappers cleared the air between them and blamed the alleged feud on a misunderstanding. Cardi B and Micki Minaj at the 2018 Met Gala (Image via Getty)However, in September 2018, the feud escalated after they got into a reported physical altercation at a Harper's Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week. According to videos documenting the reported altercation, Cardi is seen attempting to throw her shoe at Minaj, who is surrounded by security. According to Complex, Cardi was heard yelling:&quot;Play with me b***h...keep f**king playing with me, play with my f**king kid b***h...I'll f**k your a** up.&quot;Cardi is photographed exiting the event with what appeared to be a huge bump on her head. Minaj addressed the altercation during an episode of Queen Radio days after the incident. The rapper addressed Cardi B's previous implications that she had mocked her parenting skills, saying:&quot;I would never talk about anyone’s child or anyone’s parenting. And it’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy...I am not a clown. That’s clown s**t.”Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's current online spat escalated as they targeted each other's childrenNicki Minaj's ongoing online spat with Cardi B took a shocking turn after the female emcees began targeting each other's children. Minaj has a five-year-old son who goes by the nickname Papa Bear. Meanwhile, Cardi B has three children, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, with her estranged husband Offset, and is currently pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.The beef between the two reignited on September 29, 2025, with Minaj first dissing Cardi's album sales, then moving on to posting multiple tweets about Cardi's pregnancy. According to E! News, the rapper soon parodied Cardi's song Magnet, and tweeted, &quot;Abcdefgeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyy.&quot; The WAP rapper clapped back with allegations of Minaj visiting fertility doctors, writing:&quot;Alright this is the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy... like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY …Lord protect my babies.&quot;In a follow-up tweet, Cardi called out Minaj for tweeting about her on her son's birthday instead of celebrating. In another tweet, she warned Minaj to stop mentioning her kids or she would &quot;spill the tea on yours while you talkin about ABC’s.&quot; Minaj responded by posting about Cardi's eldest daughter, Kulture, calling her &quot;Kulture Vulture,&quot; and implying that the seven-year-old was ugly.Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKKulture vulture you ugly too.Minutes after this, Cardi B hit back with her own post, calling her daughter beautiful and accusing Minaj of being jealous of other people's children. Furthermore, Cardi claimed that Minaj's son was &quot;nonverbal&quot; due to the rapper's alleged drug use. She addressed her follow-up tweet to Minaj's son, writing: &quot;Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down… I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating h*.. I’m so sorry.&quot;In another tweet, she wrote that Minaj's &quot;rotten p*ssy&quot; produced &quot;a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t spell his name.&quot; Meanwhile, Minaj continued to target Kulture, calling her a &quot;roach &amp; a monkey. Like your sister.&quot;As of this article, Cardi B's last tweet was six hours ago, asking Nicki Minaj to &quot;stop all the talking&quot; and &quot;DROP THE ADDY.&quot;