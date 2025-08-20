Nicki Minaj gives 4-word reaction in the comment section of Drake's post about Adonis

Nicki Minaj has commented on Drake's recent post featuring his seven-year-old son, Adonis. On August 19, 2025, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to post a slow-motion video of his son.Flashes of blue light illuminated the dark video as the camera zoomed out from a close-up of Adonis' side profile, showing the little boy wearing what seemed to be noise-canceling headphones. The camera then zoomed back in just as Adonis turned and smiled.While it is unclear where this video was taken, Adonis is currently accompanying his father on his ongoing $ome $pecial $hows 4 EU tour with PartyNextDoor. Drizzy's recent video about Adonis, captioned &quot;My baby goat,&quot; has received over 336K likes at the time of this writing.The Canadian rapper had also tagged director Theo Skudra, who directed the music video for Nokia, in the post. Moreover, Nicki Minaj left a comment under the clip, writing:&quot;We love you, Adonis!!!!!!!&quot;For the uninitiated, Drake and Nicki Minaj's relationship spanned decades as the two were part of Lil Wayne's Young Money crew. The duo has also collaborated on various tracks, the latest being Needle from Minaj's 2023 album, Pink Friday 2.Furthermore, Minaj mentioned the Canadian rapper in her recent online spat with SZA last month. In one of her X posts in July 2025, Minaj alleged that she was supposed to be featured on the rapper's Rich Baby Daddy with Sexyy Red instead of SZA, but she declined the feature.&quot;I wonder if she [SZA] know I turned down being on the 'shake dat a** for drake' song. He wanted me &amp; sexy on it. I still have the version of just drake &amp; sexy. I said I want to wait for [Pink Friday 2] for me &amp; him to do a dricki song so it felt more special. And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for drake every day. After swallowing his b*lls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up,&quot; Minaj wrote.Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKI wonder if she know I turned down being on the “shake dat a** for drake” song. He wanted me &amp; s*xy on it. I still have the version of just drake &amp; s*xy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me &amp; him to do a dricki song so it felt more special. And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for drake every day. After swallowing his b*lls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up. Like 😩 this woman has been trying to tell the world she wrote for Beyonce every other other business day it would appear. I remember me &amp; Beyonce was going back &amp; forth on the phone about that part of the song. Bey was like you sing it, I was like NOOOOO you sing it, she was like noooooo you sing it, I was like PLEASE!!!!! I can’t sing! Yall why bey said (with a straight face) “yes you can”. In that calm Texas drawl. 😃🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 none of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics. Bey voice was already on it. I re-sang it &amp; sent it to her &amp; she sent it back with her vocals under mine. Thank goodness 😩. She also added her vocals under my 3rd rap verse. Gee Roberson gave me that song with Beyonce voice on it. Then Bey convinced me to re-sing that “cooking up that base” part. Oh ✂️ cut it out. Took the Btch 2 days to be coached on what to say &amp; do next. These btchs have no identity, can’t thing off the top of their heads if you paid them to.Drake showed love for the city where his son was conceivedDrake kicked off his $ome $pecial $hows 4 EU in Amsterdam on July 30, where he showed love for the city after revealing that his son was conceived there. According to People Magazine, Drake, who shares Adonis with former adult film actress Sophie Brussaux, said Amsterdam held &quot;a very special place&quot; in his heart due to his son, saying:“I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived. So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all.&quot;In 2017, Brussaux came forward with the news that she was pregnant with the rapper's child. However, the IDGAF rapper denied the paternity, believing that the child was not his.In May 2017, one of Drizzy's reps told E! News that he would do right by the child after confirming the paternity, claiming that Brussaux had a &quot;questionable background&quot; and allegedly admitted to &quot;having multiple relationships.&quot;However, Brussaux was adamant that the child was Drake's, stating she had text messages that proved her claim. The Canadian rapper reportedly confirmed the paternity in the song Emotionless from his 2018 album Scorpion, where he rapped:&quot;I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid.&quot;The rapper also admitted to having a complicated relationship with his son's mother during a 2018 conversation on HBO's The Shop, saying:&quot;I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we've had our moments. I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father.&quot;In other news, Drake is scheduled to perform in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of his $ome $pecial $hows 4 EU tour on August 21 and 22, 2025.