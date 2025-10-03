“Alexa, play Magnet”: Cardi B responds to JT’s exclusive diss track against her

Cardi B has responded to JT's diss track against her by mentioning her song, Magnet. She also liked a comment on X (formerly Twitter) from a user asking JT to "make a hit".

The feud between JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has escalated in recent weeks. The former took multiple scathing digs at Cardi and her sister, Henessey Carolina, on X. She also released a diss track, which was premiered on Akademiks, on Thursday, October 2.

Part of the lyrics state:

"10 different faces I forgot how you look h*e / "You say you stackin paper let me see you read a book h*e"

Cardi has reacted to this by writing in a now-deleted X post, as caught by XXL Magazine:

"Wayyyyy too easy LMAOO... Alexa play 'MAGNET' by Cardi B"

She also liked a tweet, which stated:

"tell her make a hit, she in the stu just wasting time…"

Magnet is the track from Cardi's new album, Am I The Drama?, released on September 19. In it, she disses JT and slams her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, rapping:

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."

JT hasn't responded to Cardi's tweet yet.

JT took digs at Cardi B while going on a rant against her sister, Henessey Carolina

Wireless Festival: Birmingham (Image Source: Getty)

On September 30, JT spoke during an X Space amidst her ongoing feud with Henessey Carolina. While slamming the latter, she also took digs at her sister, Cardi B's latest album, Am I The Drama?. She accused the rapper of faking her album sales and took digs at her album cover, among other things.

JT said:

“Ugly-a*s album cover. B*tch on that album cover look like a f**king fool. That whole album cover so motherf**king ugly. She thought she was gonna sit and give City Cinderella. No, ma'am.”

“Nobody bought it … Oh my God, what a flop. All of that for nothing, trying to steal the drip, trying to act like you hustling. That h*e trying to act like she was hustling. That h*e tried to act like she was hustling to cover up the fraudulent sales. B*tch, you still lost. You did all of that for nothing," she added.

The feud between Cardi and JT started around 2022. There was speculation of a rift in 2019 as well, but the latter denied it. In 2022, however, Cardi appeared to call JT a "lapdog", which led to a back-and-forth on Twitter, and the beef continues to date.

