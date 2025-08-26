  • home icon
  "This is clearly shade at Bia, JT and Saweetie" - Internet reacts to Cardi B talking about female rappers taking shots at her 

"This is clearly shade at Bia, JT and Saweetie" - Internet reacts to Cardi B talking about female rappers taking shots at her 

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 26, 2025 08:37 GMT
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three - Source: Getty
Cardi B attends Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Cardi B recently spoke about her feuds with fellow female rappers in the music industry. She joined Apple Music's Zane Lowe for a discussion about her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama?. In the interview which aired on August 25, 2025, she also shared her thoughts on her contemporaries taking shots at her, which in part inspired the name of her LP.

For the uninitiated, Cardi B has been involved in notable feuds with several artists, including Nicki Minaj, BIA, and JT from City Girls.

While the Bronx native did not mention names, she said that believes that her proclivity for being pulled into feuds is due to her natural personality, which has led to diverse reactions from people. Furthermore, Cardi mentioned that there is something about her that other female rappers "can't stand," theorizing that it has to do with her ranking as a "senior" in the industry.

“Even in the industry, there is a lot of different female rappers, but for some reason, it’s something about me that these b***hes can’t stand. They can’t f**k with me. Some b***hes, I feel like they’re on this class right now, they’re sophomores, and I’m a senior. And it’s like, you want to f**k with the senior so bad," she said.
Cardi B added that she is sick of being the target, stating:

"You think you’re here with the senior. You’re not even a junior. You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f**king senior. It’s something about [me] that it’s like, they can’t even focus on them. They got to focus on me. And they always got to focus on throwing me shots and throwing me slings … and I’m sick of it. It’s like, f**k you, f**k everybody.”
Many netizens are speculating on who Cardi B is referring to in her latest interview. They have named fellow rappers she has had feuds with in the past.

"This is clearly shade at Bia, JT and Saweetie."
Several fans echoed similar sentiments, wondering who exactly she's talking about. According to one fan, the artist has a point because that other female rappers, except Nicki Minaj, are "sophomores" while Cardi B is an "upperclassman."

However, others question Cardi's opinion of considering herself a senior in the music industry, stating that she has only one album to her credit.

Exploring Cardi B's feuds with fellow female artists

Cardi B at the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 in Paris, France. (Image via Getty)
Cardi B has had her share of notable feuds with other artists. Her ongoing conflict with Nicki Minaj is her most famous beef to date, which many believe began in 2017.

According to Complex magazine, Cardi joined Remy Ma's 2017 performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival at the height of Remy's alleged feud with Minaj, which might have been the catalyst for the bad blood between Minaj and Cardi.

However, the two denied the beef at the time, with Nicki Minaj even congratulating Cardi B after the latter became the second female rapper to earn a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Bodak Yellow. Both female emcees were also featured on Migos' 2017 song MotorSport.

The first public acknowledgment of the feud between the two came during Minaj's appearance on Apple Music's Beats1 in April 2018, hosted by Zane Lowe. On the radio show, the rapper claimed Cardi never showed her "genuine" love.

“I really fully supported her and up until this recent interview I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview. I can just imagine how many girls wish they could of been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I’m not saying it in a cocky way,” Minaj said.
Complex magazine also reported that the two artists had a physical altercation at a New York fashion week party that year, where Cardi allegedly threw her shoe at Minaj.

Nicki Minaj performing at Jingle Ball 2023 on December 14, 2023. (Image via Getty)
In 2022, Cardi B engaged in separate online spats with City Girls' JT and Akbar V. During her back-and-forth with JT on X, Cardi B called the City Girls emcee a "lapdog," telling her to "Go fetch."

Cardi also accused Akbar V of subtweeting her after the latter had alleged that Cardi's then-husband, Offset, had cheated on her with Saweetie in one of her social media posts.

“I hate a h*e that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your s**t!!!” Cardi tweeted in response.
Meanwhile, Cardi B and BIA began dissing each other via songs in 2024. According to Billboard, Cardi seemingly dissed BIA in her verse on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's Wanna Be (Remix).

BIA seemingly responded with her diss track Sue Me? in June 2024, where she alluded to Offset's cheating accusations and Cardi's ghostwriting allegations.

“Put it on your hubby since you love lying on your vows/ I write all my verses, I can do this s**t for hours/ I be damned I let a n***a f**k a b***h inside my house,” she rapped.
In other news, Cardi B's second studio album, Am I The Drama?, will be released on September 19, 2025.

