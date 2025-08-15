  • home icon
What is Saweetie's full name? Netizens react to footballer Jadon Sancho getting her name tattooed

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 15, 2025 09:48 GMT
Artists Visit Apple Music
Saweetie Visit Apple Music's New Studio in Culver City, California. (Image via Getty/ Emma McIntyre)

English pro soccer star Jadon Sancho made headlines on Thursday after getting his rumored girlfriend, American rapper Saweetie’s middle name, “Qiava,” tattooed behind his left ear. Notably, Saweetie’s full name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper.

On August 14, 2025, TMZ shared photos of Sancho and the Icy Grl artist visiting The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica earlier this year, alongside an image of his tattoo.

Shortly after, the tattoo parlor posted to their Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the alleged couple sitting inside the studio with the caption:

“Just wanna show our appreciation to you and your girlfriend.”

A follow-up Story showed a close-up of the “Qiava” tattoo behind Jadon’s ear, with the caption, “For trusting us with this very special tattoo.” The post also revealed another “cover-up” tattoo on his hand, replacing the expression “her only” with two blue and one violet flower.

Fans of Saweetie and the Chelsea FC star have since been reacting to the viral tattoo images.

Others continued to chime in.

As of now, neither the California rapper nor Jadon Sancho has officially confirmed dating each other.

Exploring dating rumors surrounding Saweetie and Jadon Sancho

Saweetie attended Chelsea FC’s Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in January 2025. The club even shared a photo of the rapper holding a customized jersey and posing for the camera on the field.

At the same game, she was spotted hugging Jadon Sancho. Later, in May, the duo sparked dating rumors when Sancho’s lock screen was seen displaying an image of the High Maintenance rapper’s PB mug, taken in February. The detail was revealed during Jadon’s Conference League trophy-winning celebration.

Since then, the rumored couple has posted videos and pictures from the same locations on multiple occasions. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Harper and Sancho kissed at the tattoo studio.

In the past, Saweetie dated fellow rapper Quavo. They began their relationship in September 2018 and parted ways in March 2021. She accused him of infidelity, while the Migos rapper took back the Bentley he had gifted her and dissed her in his music video Messy.

Jadon Sancho got a "Qiava" tattoo. (Image via X)

On the Caresha Please podcast in 2024, the 32-year-old told Yung Miami that she once thought she and Quavo were going to “spend the rest of our lives together,” but had to leave the “past” in the past and “move on.”

Harper has also been linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Justin, actor Keith Powers, and, most recently, musical artist YG.

In February 2025, she addressed her dating history during an interview with InStyle:

"When I reflect on certain points in my career, I did allow myself to get slightly distracted. But I'm thankful for those lessons because they've made me wiser."

Saweetie recently dropped an EP titled Hella Pressure on August 1, featuring the hit single boffum. She is also gearing up to release an LP later this year.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
