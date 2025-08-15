What is Saweetie's full name? Netizens react to footballer Jadon Sancho getting her name tattooed

English pro soccer star Jadon Sancho made headlines on Thursday after getting his rumored girlfriend, American rapper Saweetie’s middle name, “Qiava,” tattooed behind his left ear. Notably, Saweetie’s full name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper.On August 14, 2025, TMZ shared photos of Sancho and the Icy Grl artist visiting The Apollo Tattoo &amp; Piercing Studio in Santa Monica earlier this year, alongside an image of his tattoo.Shortly after, the tattoo parlor posted to their Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the alleged couple sitting inside the studio with the caption: “Just wanna show our appreciation to you and your girlfriend.”A follow-up Story showed a close-up of the “Qiava” tattoo behind Jadon’s ear, with the caption, “For trusting us with this very special tattoo.” The post also revealed another “cover-up” tattoo on his hand, replacing the expression “her only” with two blue and one violet flower.Fans of Saweetie and the Chelsea FC star have since been reacting to the viral tattoo images.SUAREZ @suayrezLINKThat’s why bro doesn't wanna take a pay cut..Rai ji.. @Vinod_r108LINKIt looks like a football app adverts but Jadon Sancho did it in reality 🤣Fore @0xforeLINKShouldn't he be focused on his career?Others continued to chime in.Sauce @Crypto_SauceLINKDid she get anything?filly @tmfillyLINKwe know how this all endsAs of now, neither the California rapper nor Jadon Sancho has officially confirmed dating each other.Exploring dating rumors surrounding Saweetie and Jadon SanchoSaweetie attended Chelsea FC’s Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in January 2025. The club even shared a photo of the rapper holding a customized jersey and posing for the camera on the field.At the same game, she was spotted hugging Jadon Sancho. Later, in May, the duo sparked dating rumors when Sancho’s lock screen was seen displaying an image of the High Maintenance rapper’s PB mug, taken in February. The detail was revealed during Jadon’s Conference League trophy-winning celebration.Since then, the rumored couple has posted videos and pictures from the same locations on multiple occasions. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Harper and Sancho kissed at the tattoo studio.In the past, Saweetie dated fellow rapper Quavo. They began their relationship in September 2018 and parted ways in March 2021. She accused him of infidelity, while the Migos rapper took back the Bentley he had gifted her and dissed her in his music video Messy.Jadon Sancho got a &quot;Qiava&quot; tattoo. (Image via X)On the Caresha Please podcast in 2024, the 32-year-old told Yung Miami that she once thought she and Quavo were going to “spend the rest of our lives together,” but had to leave the “past” in the past and “move on.”Harper has also been linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Justin, actor Keith Powers, and, most recently, musical artist YG.In February 2025, she addressed her dating history during an interview with InStyle:&quot;When I reflect on certain points in my career, I did allow myself to get slightly distracted. But I'm thankful for those lessons because they've made me wiser.&quot;Saweetie recently dropped an EP titled Hella Pressure on August 1, featuring the hit single boffum. She is also gearing up to release an LP later this year.