Plaqueboymax announces "In The Booth" Twitch live session with Quavo

Twitch streamer and record producer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" has announced that he would be hosting an "In The Booth" live session with hip-hop star and former Migos member Quavo. To those unaware, in his "In The Booth" sessions, Plaqueboymax teams up with celebrity rappers, where the two create music in front of a live audience.

Interested fans can catch the live broadcast of the session on Plaqueboymax's Twitch channel. While the livestream will take place on the night of May 13, 2025, UTC, the streamer has not specified the exact time the broadcast is expected to begin.

Announcing the collaboration in a post on X, Plaqueboymax wrote:

"TONIGHT"

Plaqueboymax has become well-known in the hip-hop industry over the past years, as he often collaborates with prominent rappers and creates music with them during his broadcasts. The FaZe member and record producer has partnered with artists from the US and the UK, like Central Cee, Trippie Redd, DDG, Skepta, and Xaviersobased in the past.

His songs have also hit virality, with his song Pink Dreads, made alongside DDG during a live broadcast, becoming popular on social media due to its usage in Instagram Reels and TikTok videos.

In yet another display of his prominence in the hip-hop scene, Plaqueboymax was nominated for the 10th spot in the 2025 XXL Freshman Class. However, his nomination was met with criticism by users online, as some believed that the spot was undeserved due to him not releasing music in 2025.

In other news, Plaqueboymax was recently given a shout-out by American singer SAILORR. While some netizens speculated what a potential collaboration between the two could look like, others gave their opinion on the song, which garnered mixed reviews from listeners.

