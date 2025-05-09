"Very interesting": Fans react as SAILORR shouts out Plaqueboymax in her new song

American singer SAILORR has mentioned Twitch star Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" in her recently released song, B**ches Brew. To those unaware, the FaZe Clan members are also record producers, having collaborated with hip-hop artists in the past and releasing songs, sometimes even creating music in front of a live audience.

Ad

In the song, the lyrics shouting out Plaqueboymax are:

"'Cause half of you still clown me I'm a plaque girl in my chat. I'ma break the boards when I get in with Plaqueboymax."

Some fans are speculating whether a collaboration between the two could come to fruition, and wondering what a potential beat produced by Plaqueboymax for the artist could sound like:

"Gotta see what type of beat max would get for her very interesting," wrote X user @kcvibez2

Ad

Trending

"This collab bout to break the internet fr," wrote X user @ImMiaBabe

A user speculated what Plaqueboymax's reaction to the song would be:

"He gonna be happy af hearing this but act nonchalant cause he too cool," wrote X user @BlitzReply

On the other hand, netizens gave mixed opinions on the song itself:

"Plaqueboymax's ascension is a cultural milestone, but SAILORR's lyrics are questionable," wrote X user @StonedddP

Ad

"Bet this slaps, gonna bump it on the aux fr," wrote X user @SwaggyMcNasty

"Leave my streamer out this trash ass song," wrote X user @wapsasquatch

"We YES WE are not bumping this trash," wrote X user @jeschvz2496

Exploring Plaqueboymax's previous musical collaborations

Plaqueboymax has produced music for a number of notable artists, including British rap star Skepta, with the two producing the song Less is More. Further, he also worked with several notable artists, like Central Cee, Trippie Redd, Xaviersobased, and DDG.

The FaZe Clan member's song with DDG, Pink Dreads was created during a live broadcast as well and became a hit upon release. A significant amount of the song's fame came from being used in short-form internet media such as TikTok and Instagram Reels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More