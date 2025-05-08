"N****s was being disrespectful": Plaqueboymax seemingly reveals why Lacy was kicked from FaZe Clan for a day

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" has seemingly revealed why Nick "Lacy" was kicked out of FaZe Clan for a day. For those unaware, on May 6, 2025, FaZe Clan CEO Richard "FaZe Banks" announced on X that Lacy had been removed from the organization, claiming that he was "not joking."

The same day, Nick hosted a livestream in which he claimed that "some serious s**t" had occurred behind the scenes, resulting in him getting kicked out of the streamer collective. He said:

"It's not a joke. It's not a troll. I know everybody thinks it's a big joke, it's not. It's some serious s**t. But that's going to be handled off-stream. So, I'm not even going to talk about it or address it at all, and I'm just going to move on with my stream."

On May 7, 2025, the conflict between Lacy and FaZe Clan seemed to have been resolved, as the 22-year-old announced that he had re-joined the organization.

Plaqueboymax shared details about the situation during his Just Chatting broadcast, claiming that Lacy's brief departure from FaZe Clan stemmed from "disagreement, people being disrespectful, and miscommunication."

He elaborated:

"Essentially, n****s had a disagreement. Lacy is right, it was. I think he said it was over a video shoot, it's facts. N****s had a disagreement, but it was an important shoot, where it felt like n****s was being disrespectful. I'm going to be honest, bro, miscommunication - a lot of issues that people had with each other really stemmed from miscommunication. There was miscommunication on both ends, and this caused for emotion to boil over, and n****s to go to Twitter and saying what they said or for them to go on stream and do what they do."

Plaqueboumax insinuates that Lacy was booted from FaZe Clan for one day because he was allegedly "fed up" with something

The conversation continued, with Plaqueboymax implying that Lacy's one-day removal from FaZe Clan was because of him allegedly being "fed up" with something. Claiming that the issue had now been resolved and that FaZe Clan members are "all brothers," Plaqueboymax said:

"Obviously, on the back-end, no one's thinking, 'Damn! This n***a is out of here.' It was more on some s**t, like, n****s was not trying to do this s**t anymore. It's like, 'F**k! I'm fed up with this.' You get what I'm saying? I mean, we had a meeting last night and them n****s sorted it, and we're all brothers."

Lacy addressed the situation during his livestream on May 7, 2025, claiming he was removed from FaZe Clan for a day due to a "disagreement" over a video shoot.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More