"Nothing real about this group": Viewers call out Lacy and FaZe Clan after streamer rejoins org a day after getting "kicked"

On May 7, 2025, Twitch star Nick "Lacy" shared that he has rejoined FaZe Clan, just one day after the organization's CEO, Banks, declared that the streamer had been "kicked." For approximately 24 hours, Lacy's accounts had removed any branding associated with the esports group, and he even went live to say the announcement of his exit was "not a joke."

FaZe Banks shared an X post on May 6, 2025, which read:

"Lacy’s kicked from FaZe. Not joking."

However, it has now been announced that Lacy has rejoined FaZe Clan. The streamer posted the news on X, sharing a link to a Twitch broadcast with the caption:

"I JOINED FAZE.."

He also shared a photo of himself with a similar caption, which quickly gained a lot of online.

One X user claimed that no one in FaZe Clan is "real":

"Nothing real about this group of people, except the money."

Another said the drama surrounding Lacy's kick had made them lose respect for the group:

"All this fake “kicked from faze🤯🤯😱” bullsh*t just makes me f**king hate u f**king re*ards"

One X user claimed that the esports organization is built on marketing stunts, implying that the recent controversy was merely a strategy to promote the group:

"Do people not realize faze is just built on marketing stunts/acts? New age jersey shore. Buncha fking idiot consumers drooling and focused on these millionaires' fake drama stunts"

However, some users had a positive reaction to the news that Lacy had rejoined FaZe Clan.

"Back like we never left," another X user posted.

FaZe Clan reposts Lacy's announcement video a year later to "welcome" the Twitch streamer

The official FaZe Clan account on X had not addressed the drama until May 7, 2025. Hours after Lacy announced his return to the organization, the account reposted the streamer's initial announcement video from 2024. The video quickly gained traction on X, with many people highlighting the fact that the content creator was not a new signing.

What's more, Lacy himself reacted to the video by sharing a meme featuring IShowSpeed, joking that he had only been kicked for about a day:

"Kicked for 24 hours"

While the exact reason for Lacy getting "kicked" is unknown, the Twitch streamer mentioned during his May 7 broadcast that the incident occurred after a disagreement about a video shoot escalated off-stream.

