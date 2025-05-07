What happened between Lacy and FaZe? Streamer announces joining FaZe Clan a day after Banks said he was kicked

Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy" aka LacyHimself announced that he has rejoined FaZe Clan in a post on May 7, 2025. This comes roughly a day after the CEO of the esports organization, FaZe Banks, announced that Lacy had been kicked from the group, insisting that he was "not joking." The streamer would later address the situation in a Twitch stream on May 6, stating that Banks' statement was true and insinuating that he had been kicked.

Many in the community had been skeptical about the news, insinuating that the streamer would not leave FaZe. It seems they were right. On May 7, Lacy posted a photo of himself on X, captioned "Joined @FaZeClan."

Lacy sheds light on what prompted Banks to say he got kicked from FaZe Clan

After FaZe Banks had posted that Lacy had been kicked from FaZe Clan, the latter's social media page had been wiped of any branding related to the organization, leading many to think that the streamer had in fact departed. At the time, the streamer had also clarified that things were happening behind the scenes, fueling more speculation.

On his May 6 Twitch stream, Lacy had hinted that he had left FaZe, saying that he would be moving on:

"This sh*t in the chat, about FaZe, I will say it's not a joke, it's not a troll. I know everyone thinks it's a big joke, but it's not. It's some serious sh*t but it's sh*t that's going to be handled off stream so I am not going to even talk about it, or address it at all. And I am just going to move on with my stream and push forward."

However, now that he has rejoined FaZe Clan, Lacy shed a bit more light on what happened. The streamer stated that a "stupid" disagreement had led to the supposed unscripted post from FaZe Banks about kicking the streamer. On his May 7 stream, he explained that he had taken care of things off-stream, stating:

"Everything I handled off stream chat, and from now on, hopefully sh*t does not get brought to the internet when there is a disagreement. I promise you all that sh*t was out of script, it was not fake. It doesn't matter what happened, it was literally, honestly, a super dumb disagreement on something really dumb that boiled over and blew up. It was really dumb."

After his audience insisted he reveal more, Lacy hinted that the disagreement occurred over a video shoot. The Twitch streamer also denied rumors about getting another deal and said:

"Chat, it was literally about a video shoot. It was so dumb. Okay, I do want to clear this up because I do want to clear my name. I saw people saying that it was because I got a deal, or I got signed to something or I signed a deal that wasn't good for FaZe. I don't know where that narrative came from. That's not what happened. It had nothing to do with money, it had nothing to do with the viewers, it had nothing to do with a deal."

Readers should note that fellow FaZe Clan member Adapt had already insinuated that Lacy would not be leaving the org, calling the situation "cap" on the day Banks made the post about kicking him.

