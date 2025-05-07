YourRAGE claims FaZe Banks' announcement about Lacy getting kicked from FaZe Clan was not "scripted"

On May 6, 2025, FaZe clan CEO Richard "Banks" reportedly "kicked" one of the clan's members, Nick "Lacy" Fosco, following a "behind-the-scenes" incident. Lacy became part of FaZe's 2024 reboot along with prominent streamers like Jasontheween and Plaqueboymax. Together, these new additions brought FaZe to trending pages across streaming and social media platforms.

Another key member involved in FaZe's new wave is Joshua "YourRAGE," a Twitch streamer with over 1.7 million followers on the platform. The streamer touched upon Lacy's departure after the clan's CEO posted a definitive message about removing Fosco from the group.

On the same day, YourRAGE went live, and within 10 minutes of his broadcast, a viewer in chat claimed the entire situation involving Lacy was scripted:

"('W script', said a viewer) I promise you right now and I don't give a f**k who boutta get tight at me confirming this, nothing today on Twitter was a script... On my life, nothing was a script gang. I don't give a f**k who mad at that sh*t."

The streamer then backtracked a bit, claiming that although the event wasn't scripted, Lacy's departure may not be final:

"Now, does that mean it's a for sure thing? No. That don't mean nothing, ain't no script though, I wouldn't be part of anything that's just a straight up script."

"Brothers fight": YourRAGE reacts to Lacy's response to being "kicked" from FaZe

[Timestamp - 9:57]

Soon after FaZe Banks' announcement, Lacy went live and addressed the situation briefly, claiming that it was "not a joke":

"I will say it's not a joke, it's not a troll. I know everyone thinks it's a big joke, but it's not. It's some serious sh*t but it's sh*t that's going to be handled off stream so I am not going to even talk about it, or address it at all."

Following up after claiming that the situation wasn't a script, YourRAGE reacted to Fosco's message. After his review, a viewer in chat chimed in, saying, "RIP Lacy." In response to this, Joshua said:

"RIP Lacy? Ni**a he's not dead, ni**a. Brother's fight ni**a, that's just it."

In other news, ImDontai says YourRAGE deserves to be included in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar lawsuit.

