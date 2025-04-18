"I ain’t no snitch": ImDontai suggests FaZe YourRAGE "should be added" to Drake and Kendrick Lamar lawsuit

YouTuber Dontai “ImDontai” recently tweeted about the lawsuit between rapper Aubrey “Drake” and Universal Media Group (UMG) on April 17, 2025. He thinks that fellow content creator Joshua “YourRAGE” should be included in the ongoing legal battle.

For those unaware, Drake alleged that UMG allowed content creators to monetize their reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s song Not Like Us without facing copyright strikes. ImDontai claimed that his name was added to this list of creators after he said he didn’t get copyrighted, and he suggested that YourRAGE should be included as well.

ImDontai retweeted one of Joshua’s old tweets from 2024 about Kendrick Lamar removing copyright from his content, and said:

“Drake added me to the lawsuit because I said I didn’t get copyrighted for my reaction, but what about this guy YourRage? He said THIS! This is how I found out…should be added to the case as well. But I ain’t no snitch.”

After his initial statement, Dontai posted a follow-up tweet, saying:

“All allegedly btw, but YourRage didn’t. Say allegedly…kinda weird.”

His tweet prompted a response from Joshua, who responded in the comments:

“Man what the f**k?!!!!!!”

It is unknown why ImDontai called YourRAGE out publicly. Some internet users speculate that the interaction between the two creators was meant to be a joke.

Is ImDontai mentioned in the Drake and UMG lawsuit?

While ImDontai claims his name was added to the Drake and UMG lawsuit, he was not included in the original filing in January 2025. Kai Cenat, Zik “Zias”, NoLifeShaq, CartierFamily, and RDC Gaming were named in the lawsuit in January 2025. While the content creators were mentioned in the filing, they are not facing any legal action from Drake. The rapper mentioned their names as examples of internet personalities who were allegedly allowed to monetize their reactions to Not Like Us by UMG.

In a recent development, UMG warned Drake amidst their legal battle. The music corporation called out the rapper in a public statement:

"Drake, unquestionably one of the world's most accomplished artists and with whom we've enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another.”

UMG accused Drake of deploying “frivolous legal theatrics” in the legal battle. The studio claims Drake has “no chance of success”.

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross collaborated with Drake to give away over $1 million in prizes to viewers. The rapper also announced a new solo album in the same broadcast.

