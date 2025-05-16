Social media commentator Perez Hilton weighed in on the relationship between Justin Bieber and Sean “Diddy” Combs after Cassie Ventura shared details about her past with the rapper during her testimony on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Following the seemingly harrowing revelations made by Cassie against Combs, Hilton shared a video on Friday, May 16, 2025, referring to a recent TMZ report from May 15:

"While the federal trial against Cassie’s tormentor is going on, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez has clarified—through a representative—that he was never SA-ed (sexually assaulted) or abused in any way by Diddy", Hilton said.

Previously, as per NBC, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura had undergone cross-examination by Combs’ lawyers on the third day of the ongoing trial on May 15, 2025.

During her testimony, she gave graphic details of violence and abuse committed against her by the rapper.

Before speculations could begin, on the same day, May 15, TMZ published a report with Justin Bieber's representative confirming that Diddy never "sexually or otherwise abused" him.

Bieber's rep did not explicitly mention Cassie or her allegations or directly support Cassie or her claims. Instead, the rep issued a broader statement about justice for real victims (as per TMZ).

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the rep said.

Referring to this TMZ report in his video, Perez Hilton emphasized that he had already predicted what Justin Bieber (via his rep) would say about the persistent rumors about him being abused by the rap mogul.

"And time and time again, for a while now, I have been telling you all that Justin Bieber had nothing to do with all the Diddy drama... finally, Bieber is speaking up. Officially on the record, Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend has denied being abused by this monster," Hilton added.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Justin Bieber’s relationship with “Cassie's tormentor” amidst the ongoing P Diddy trial?

Sean Diddy Combs- Source: Getty

In the aforementioned video published on Monday, May 13, 2025, Perez Hilton elaborated on what Justin Bieber’s representatives had claimed regarding the singer’s actual relationship with Sean Diddy Combs.

As per the aforementioned TMZ report, Bieber fans had speculated that he was close to the rapper after a video of the two appearing together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2011 resurfaced following the intensified Diddy scandal in 2024.

Another resurfaced video—an old YouTube clip featuring a then-15-year-old Justin Bieber and a 40-year-old rapper—went viral, raising fresh concerns. In the clip, Combs told the camera:

"He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. We’re gonna go full, buck full crazy".

These videos, amidst Cassie's recent allegations against the rapper, prompted renewed scrutiny among fans regarding Bieber’s early years in the spotlight,

Referring to the aforementioned TMZ report, Hilton clarified that not only had Justin Bieber’s representative clearly stated that "Cassie’s tormentor" never had a personal relationship with the rapper but also explained that their public appearances together were “performative”.

"Insiders insist that he instead was just friends with Diddy’s sons, Quincy and Justin Combs," Hilton added.

Justin Bieber shares video talking about his “faith” and living in Alaska amidst P Diddy's scandal

Justin Bieber New Studio Shoot - Source: Getty

As per a Financial Express article dated Wednesday, May 14, 2025, amidst the ongoing s*x trafficking scandal involving Sean "Diddy" Combs, singer-songwriter Justin Bieber made an appearance on his Instagram on January 13, 2025.

He posted a now-deleted series of 13 videos in which the 31-year-old musician touched on a wide range of topics, including faith and living in Alaska.

As per the report, Bieber appeared in the videos using a filter that distorted his face and altered his voice to a higher pitch while speaking directly to the camera.

In the first few videos, Bieber recalled his alleged time living in Alaska between the ages of 17 and 19. He described how he would “reel in” fish and sometimes catch “half a dozen on a good day.”

Although Bieber is from Canada and had never publicly mentioned living in Alaska before, he went on to speak about faith, saying that “God” had a plan and worked things “together for Gucci,” using “Gucci” to mean “good.”

He also shared his views on loyalty and conviction, stating:

"I live by two things: loyalty and conviction".

The two-time Grammy winner expressed appreciation for the people who helped shape him, explaining his unwavering commitment to them.

He also addressed the pressures of societal expectations, comparing it to "a rat stealing your cheese" and emphasized the stress that came with trying to meet others’ standards.

Diddy is currently undergoing a trial for five criminal counts and his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Cassie Ventura is a key witness in this ongoing case.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber is currently spending time with his family, while working on his new fashion brand Skylrk.

