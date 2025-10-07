"Quintessential showgirl": Taylor Swift raves about Sabrina Carpenter, discusses her appearance on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently gushed about pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s appearance on her recent album, The Life of a Showgirl. On Monday, October 6, 2025, the 35-year-old artist made her U.S. late-night return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.Dressed in an all-sparkly ensemble, Taylor Swift offered her fans some insights into the behind-the-scenes making of her duet with Sabrina Carpenter, which serves as the title track of her latest album.Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift chatted about The Life of a Showgirl, which came out on October 3, 2025.“I’d been writing this album to be around the themes of show business and a public life, and because honestly, we all have a public life now… And so I was like, I want to focus on sort of like the playful, fun, funny, humorous sides of that… I was just like, I got to figure out how this fits in,” Taylor Swift explained.During her Monday appearance on the late-night show, the Grammy-winner also raved about collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter for the final track on her new album. Taylor said:“All of a sudden, the song comes together. And the first thought I had was Sabrina Carpenter. She’s like… Quintessential showgirl. She’s such a funny person. She is so tough in the right ways and soft and vulnerable in the right ways to be an artist that is dealing with the kind of just absolute mayhem that gets kind of, these artists get subjected to when you’re putting out art publicly.”Meanwhile, in The Life of a Showgirl, Sabrina Carpenter reportedly sings:“She was a menace / The baby of the family in Lenox / Her father whored around like all men did / Her mother took pills and played tennis / So she waited by the stage door / As the club promoter arrived / She said, “I’d sell my soul to have a taste of the magnificent life, It’s all mine” / But that's not what showgirls get / They leave us for dead.”Taylor Swift claims Sabrina Carpenter loves to write “clever little jab at men”Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2023 Video Music Awards - Backstage (Image via Getty)While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift revealed that she was really “happy” to feature Sabrina Carpenter on The Life of a Showgirl. Noting the lyrics that the Espresso singer sang on the final track on her latest album, the Grammy-winning artist explained:“I was so happy that she wanted to sing that second verse because I kind of wrote it for her… I was like, I just know she’s going to have fun singing this. It’s kind of her type of lyrics. She just loves to write like a clever little jab at men.”Meanwhile, when Jimmy Fallon asked Taylor if there are “many people” with whom she relates on the same “level,” the artist replied, “you just kind of find your people.” The Lover singer further noted that artists can never have “identical experiences,” but their art can make a way for them “to create a mirror for people to look into.”“As sort of entertainers, one of our main jobs, I think is to be a mirror for people. You look into the art we make, you see yourself back. The way you feel about our art has a lot to do with the life experience that you're having at this point in time… I definitely think that Sabrina and every other artist out there doing this can relate to that,” Taylor explained.For the unversed, Sabrina Carpenter has previously joined Taylor Swift during several shows on the latter’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which reportedly concluded in December 2024. The Please Please Please artist made stops at Taylor’s tour, in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Singapore, and more.