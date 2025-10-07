Taylor Swift reveals exact time she got engaged to Travis Kelce in latest interview with Jimmy Fallon

People had long been curious about when exactly Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift, and the pop star finally revealed the answer during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On October 6, Swift appeared on the late-night show to talk about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. In addition to discussing Swift's 12th LP, Fallon brought up her engagement.

The Grammy-winning singer announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26 through an Instagram post. At the time, there were rumours that the couple got engaged on the same day Swift appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast episode, which aired on August 13. Swift addressed the speculation on Jimmy Fallon's show on Monday.

During the conversation, the late-night host asked if he had heard right that Kelce popped the question right after the podcast.

"Yes, so basically, I think for Travis, the podcast was just sort of like a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking at the windows of the house," Swift answered.

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in the backyard of his home. Fallon asked the Bad Blood singer whether the backyard looked normal when she arrived at her now-fiancé's home to record the podcast.

She replied that every time Kelce did the podcast, he never covered the windows. However, at the time of recording the episode with her, there were blackout drapes throughout the house. Swift added that she later realized Kelce was walking around feeling somewhat "nervous" about the podcast.

"He's like, 'my heart is racing'... I've never seen this dude nervous ever....He was like, 'Do you want to go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?' I'm like, 'I'm always going to want to do that.' And then I realized exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible case scenario," Taylor Swift recalled.

Taylor Swift revealed Travis Kelce had the ring for a "really long time" before the proposal

During the late-night show, while congratulating Taylor Swift on her engagement, Fallon joked that he was "blinded" by her ring. He then asked the singer to let him take a closer look and appeared stunned by the sparkle of the pop star’s ring. Looking at the jewelry piece, Fallon said, "Taylor, that is insanity." The host added that Travis Kelce must have put a lot of work into the ring.

"He did. And he had it for a really long time before he gave it to me, too. He had it, like, he custom did this and designed it with this amazing jeweler who he made it with... I look at it constantly. Like, it's not, it doesn't feel in any way normal for me. I'm just sort of like, 'oh, man! Whoa.' But it's like, it's more than that," Swift said.

The Love Story singer added that Travis Kelce was her favorite person she had ever met. She added that the engagement ring symbolizes spending the rest of her life with Kelce.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor Swift discussed The Life of a Showgirl, talking about the emotions and other challenges she faced while recording it.

Since the release of her new album, Taylor Swift has participated in multiple interviews. Before appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show, she spoke with radio host Scott Mills on Monday morning.

