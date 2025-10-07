“I’m too locked in”: Taylor Swift claims she hasn’t headlined the Super Bowl halftime show yet because she prefers watching Travis Kelce play

Taylor Swift has opened up on why she hasn't headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show yet. She said that while her fiancé, Travis Kelce, would love her to do it, she prefers watching him in action instead.

On September 8, Roc Nation and the NFL announced Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner. This led to many fans speculating about why Taylor Swift hasn't headlined the show yet. The singer has gained immense popularity in recent years, with her Eras Tour and her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift is also engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who played in the 2025 Super Bowl. In an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, released on Tuesday, October 7, the singer spoke about why she hasn't performed at the show. She started by opening up on her relationship with Roc Nation chief Jay-Z, and said:

"Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about... and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

Explaining that she wouldn't be able to focus on her set with Travis Kelce playing on the field in high-pressure situations, Taylor Swift added:

"That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of 'Shake it Off' into 'Blank Space' into 'Cruel Summer' would be great.'"

The Love Story singer also clarified:

"This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in."

At the 2025 Super Bowl, Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show.

Taylor Swift dismisses rumors that Life of a Showgirl will be her last album after wedding to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement through an Instagram post on August 26, 2025. With their wedding imminent, some rumors have been floating around that the 14-time Grammy winner will stop making music after her wedding. However, she has dismissed such claims.

In an interview with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, released on October 6, she said:

“It’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job. Oh, I know they [her fans] love to panic sometimes, but it’s like I love the person that I am with because he [Travis Kelce] loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music."

Swift said that there is no point where Travis Kelce would be upset about her making music. She added that their respective passions are what connect them even more.

