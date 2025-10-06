WATCH: Unseen footage of Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift's reaction to Selena Gomez’s first look as a bride goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to seeing her close friend, Selena Gomez, as a bride for the first time is just priceless. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram carousel post, shared by Gomez on Monday, Swift is seen filming her best friend getting ready for her wedding to Benny Blanco.As Selena’s veil is placed and her bridal glam is revealed, Swift gasps and says:“Are you even serious right now? Just look at her! Oh. My. God.”In the second picture, Taylor and Selena are posing with their beverages. The third picture shows the duo hugging each other tightly. The last slide featured a screenshot of Taylor's latest album, 'Life of a Showgirl, ' with the cover of the song 'Fate of Ophelia' playing.Gomez’s Instagram caption honored their friendship and Swift’s new album:“In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you Taylor Swift, forever and always.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Swift wore a nude sequin Oscar de la Renta gown with floral embroidery. She wore her engagement ring from Travis Kelce and her signature red lip.Looking back, Swift attended Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California. Previously, when Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, Selena reposted the photo of Kelce down on one knee and wrote:“When bestie gets engaged” with a heart-face emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSwift and Gomez met while dating Joe and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.Taylor Swift showed up for Travis Kelce's game after attending Selena Gomez's weddingJust hours after attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding in California on Saturday, September 27, Taylor Swift quietly showed up at the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium the next day.However, she went &quot;incognito&quot; while cheering for Travis Kelce as the Chiefs beat the Ravens 37-20. Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns, and Kelce had five catches.Xavier Worthy returned strongly, and the defense, led by Nick Bolton, put heavy pressure on Lamar Jackson. Coach Steve Spagnuolo used smart blitzes to keep the Ravens off balance, helping the Chiefs take their 2025 NFL season record to 2-2.Also read: Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s future mother-in-law's hilarious reaction to risqué Chiefs TE-inspired song “Wood”