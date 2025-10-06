Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s future mother-in-law's hilarious reaction to risqué Chiefs TE-inspired song “Wood”

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, shared her mom, Andrea’s, reaction to her raunchy new song, “Wood,” from her "The Life of a Showgirl" album.
“I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is,” Swift said on Monday, via SiriusXM's "Morning Mash Up." “That’s the joy of the double entendre, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song.”
The song includes cheeky lines.
“Forgive me, it sounds cocky," the lyrics read. "He ah-matized me and opened my eyes Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see. His love was the key that opened my thighs."
However, Kelce’s favorite song from the album is “Opalite,” which he revealed during the Aug. 28 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The lyrics of the song reflect Swift's emotional journey and her relationship with him.
“But my Mama told me, ‘It's alright,’" the lyrics read. "You were dancing through the lightning strikes. Sleepless in the onyx night. But now, the sky is opalite.”
"The Life of a Showgirl" was released on Friday.
Kelce's mom, Donna, linked up with Andrea at the tight end's Kansas City steakhouse,1587 Prime. Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, was also there.
Swift got engaged to the Chiefs star on Aug. 26, announcing the news via a joint Instagram post. It took place in Kelce's backyard after recording their "New Heights" podcast episode. He hired Swift's Eras Tour photographer to hide in the hedges and capture the moment.
According to a People Magazine insider. it “hasn’t fully hit” them yet and they laugh every time they say “fiancé."
Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift has a song dedicated to her parents
Taylor Swift showed love for her family by releasing the music video of“The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)." It first came out in 2008 on her "Fearless" album and is a sweet tribute to her childhood and her mom, Andrea Swift.
She re-recorded the song and released it on April 9, 2021, along with a music video on YouTube. It included cozy clips from her childhood like pumpkin patches, paint sets and autumn skies.
In the album notes, Swift added the message “God Bless Andrea Swift."
