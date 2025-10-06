Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s future mother-in-law's hilarious reaction to risqué Chiefs TE-inspired song “Wood”

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, shared her mom, Andrea’s, reaction to her raunchy new song, “Wood,” from her "The Life of a Showgirl" album.

Ad

“I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is,” Swift said on Monday, via SiriusXM's "Morning Mash Up." “That’s the joy of the double entendre, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The song includes cheeky lines.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky," the lyrics read. "He ah-matized me and opened my eyes Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see. His love was the key that opened my thighs."

However, Kelce’s favorite song from the album is “Opalite,” which he revealed during the Aug. 28 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The lyrics of the song reflect Swift's emotional journey and her relationship with him.

Ad

“But my Mama told me, ‘It's alright,’" the lyrics read. "You were dancing through the lightning strikes. Sleepless in the onyx night. But now, the sky is opalite.”

"The Life of a Showgirl" was released on Friday.

Kelce's mom, Donna, linked up with Andrea at the tight end's Kansas City steakhouse,1587 Prime. Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, was also there.

Swift got engaged to the Chiefs star on Aug. 26, announcing the news via a joint Instagram post. It took place in Kelce's backyard after recording their "New Heights" podcast episode. He hired Swift's Eras Tour photographer to hide in the hedges and capture the moment.

Ad

According to a People Magazine insider. it “hasn’t fully hit” them yet and they laugh every time they say “fiancé."

Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift has a song dedicated to her parents

Taylor Swift showed love for her family by releasing the music video of“The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)." It first came out in 2008 on her "Fearless" album and is a sweet tribute to her childhood and her mom, Andrea Swift.

Ad

She re-recorded the song and released it on April 9, 2021, along with a music video on YouTube. It included cozy clips from her childhood like pumpkin patches, paint sets and autumn skies.

In the album notes, Swift added the message “God Bless Andrea Swift."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.