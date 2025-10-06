  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s future mother-in-law's hilarious reaction to risqué Chiefs TE-inspired song “Wood”

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s future mother-in-law's hilarious reaction to risqué Chiefs TE-inspired song “Wood”

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 06, 2025 20:11 GMT
Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce&rsquo;s future mother-in-law
Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s future mother-in-law's hilarious reaction to risqué Chiefs TE-inspired song “Wood” (image credit: getty)

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, shared her mom, Andrea’s, reaction to her raunchy new song, “Wood,” from her "The Life of a Showgirl" album.

Ad
“I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is,” Swift said on Monday, via SiriusXM's "Morning Mash Up." “That’s the joy of the double entendre, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song.”
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The song includes cheeky lines.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky," the lyrics read. "He ah-matized me and opened my eyes Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see. His love was the key that opened my thighs."

However, Kelce’s favorite song from the album is “Opalite,” which he revealed during the Aug. 28 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The lyrics of the song reflect Swift's emotional journey and her relationship with him.

Ad
“But my Mama told me, ‘It's alright,’" the lyrics read. "You were dancing through the lightning strikes. Sleepless in the onyx night. But now, the sky is opalite.”

"The Life of a Showgirl" was released on Friday.

Kelce's mom, Donna, linked up with Andrea at the tight end's Kansas City steakhouse,1587 Prime. Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, was also there.

Swift got engaged to the Chiefs star on Aug. 26, announcing the news via a joint Instagram post. It took place in Kelce's backyard after recording their "New Heights" podcast episode. He hired Swift's Eras Tour photographer to hide in the hedges and capture the moment.

Ad

According to a People Magazine insider. it “hasn’t fully hit” them yet and they laugh every time they say “fiancé."

Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift has a song dedicated to her parents

Taylor Swift showed love for her family by releasing the music video of“The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)." It first came out in 2008 on her "Fearless" album and is a sweet tribute to her childhood and her mom, Andrea Swift.

Ad

She re-recorded the song and released it on April 9, 2021, along with a music video on YouTube. It included cozy clips from her childhood like pumpkin patches, paint sets and autumn skies.

youtube-cover

In the album notes, Swift added the message “God Bless Andrea Swift."

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications