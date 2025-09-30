Taylor Swift's mother Andrea links up with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' mothers amid Chiefs TE's wedding rumors with ''Love Story" singer

Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, was recently seen spending time with Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mom and Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes,. The three met up just weeks after Travis and Taylor announced their engagement, adding more excitement around their upcoming wedding.

Ad

They got together at 1587 Prime, the steakhouse in Kansas City owned by Travis and Patrick Mahomes.

A photo of the moms smiling together was shared by Randi on Instagram in her “Six pics to end September” post. She also included pictures with her kids, Jackson and Mia, and a few friends. The timing of their meetup has shows how close the families are becoming.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: (Via Instagram/ @randimahomes)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

1587 Prime opened on September 17.

Ad

Trending

Travis and Taylor shared the news of their engagement on August 26, but Travis’s dad, Ed Kelce, via ABC News 5 Cleveland on Aug. 26, said the proposal actually happened around August 10.

Travis had asked Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad, for permission more than two weeks before going public.

Ed said Travis wanted to make the proposal big and special, but both dads told him that simply asking Taylor was what really mattered, even if it happened “on the side of the road.”

Ad

On Saturday, Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding in California and then quietly showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City the very next day to support fiancé Travis Kelce during the Chiefs’ game against the Ravens.

The Chiefs won the game 37-20 over Baltimore.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi hung out with Travis Hunter's mom

At the 2025 NFL Draft, Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, shared a special moment with Ferrante Edmonds, the mother of Jaguars CB/ WR, Travis Hunter. The two moms met at the Ultimate Sports Parent Brunch on April 26, held during the draft festivities.

Ad

Randi posted the moment on Instagram, writing:

"Another big congratulations to Travis Hunter for being the second pick in the Draft! My girl (Ferrante Edmonds) and I were matching in the red at the brunch! Loved connecting with such a fabulous Mama!"

The meeting happened two days after Travis Hunter was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.