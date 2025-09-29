  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee sends special message to Selena Gomez as singer gets married to Benny Blanco

Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee sends special message to Selena Gomez as singer gets married to Benny Blanco

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 29, 2025 22:57 GMT
Savion Williams
Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee sends special message to Selena Gomez as singer gets married to Benny Blanco

Savion Williams' wife, Jorden Lee, swooned as Selena Gomez got married on Saturday.Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California.

Ad

As Benny shared pictures from his D-Day on Instagram on Sunday, calling the singer "real life disney princess," Green Bay Packers wide receiver's wife Jorden Lee commented:

"Real life Snow White, beautiful inside and out."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @itsbennyblanco)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @itsbennyblanco)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Selena Gomez's wedding ceremony was intimate, with about 170 guests, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taylor and Selena have been close friends for over 15 years.

Selena wore a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck satin gown with floral embroidery. Benny wore a classic black tux.

Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee's compliment for Selena Gomez comes after the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys tied 40-40 in a wild Week 4 Sunday Night Football game.

Jorden posted an intimate picture with Savion on her Instagram story after the win.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @jordenleewilliams) | Imagn
Source: (Via Instagram/ @jordenleewilliams) | Imagn

This was the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history, only behind a 43-43 game in 1964.

Ad

Savion Williams has had a quiet 2025 season so far. He has caught just four passes for 23 yards, with no touchdowns. His average yards per catch is 5.8, and he is currently tied for No. 122 in the league.

Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee's OOTD for Packers' Week 4 clash

For the Packers’ Week 4 game against the Cowboys, Jorden Lee wore a light denim corset-style dress with a Green Bay Packers cowboy hat. Her hair was in two long braids, she wore bracelets, and smiled brightly.

Ad
“You can take your girls out texas but you can’t take the Texas outcha girls,” she captioned the post.
Ad

Savion was drafted by the Packers in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 87th pick

Following the pick, Jorden penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for the Packers WR.

"The wait was in Gods hand and he did not fail us. I am so beyond proud of you Savion," Jorden wrote. "I am so blessed to have be able to watch you grow not only as a player but as a father and husband. You are the most perfect person inside and out.
Ad
"Green Bay is getting the best player ever who will PUT THE WORK IN!! I cannot wait to watch you grow in the league. YOU ARE HIM!! Never forget that."
Ad

Savion Williams got married to Jorden Lee Williams in December 2023.

Ad

They have a daughter named Legacy Lee Williams, born on May 2, 2023.

Next up, the Green Bay Packers’ Week 5 game is on Sunday, October 13, 2025, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications