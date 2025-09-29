Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee sends special message to Selena Gomez as singer gets married to Benny Blanco

Savion Williams' wife, Jorden Lee, swooned as Selena Gomez got married on Saturday.Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California.As Benny shared pictures from his D-Day on Instagram on Sunday, calling the singer &quot;real life disney princess,&quot; Green Bay Packers wide receiver's wife Jorden Lee commented:&quot;Real life Snow White, beautiful inside and out.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @itsbennyblanco)Selena Gomez's wedding ceremony was intimate, with about 170 guests, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift.Taylor and Selena have been close friends for over 15 years.Selena wore a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck satin gown with floral embroidery. Benny wore a classic black tux.Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee's compliment for Selena Gomez comes after the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys tied 40-40 in a wild Week 4 Sunday Night Football game.Jorden posted an intimate picture with Savion on her Instagram story after the win.Source: (Via Instagram/ @jordenleewilliams) | ImagnThis was the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history, only behind a 43-43 game in 1964.Savion Williams has had a quiet 2025 season so far. He has caught just four passes for 23 yards, with no touchdowns. His average yards per catch is 5.8, and he is currently tied for No. 122 in the league.Savion Williams' wife Jorden Lee's OOTD for Packers' Week 4 clashFor the Packers’ Week 4 game against the Cowboys, Jorden Lee wore a light denim corset-style dress with a Green Bay Packers cowboy hat. Her hair was in two long braids, she wore bracelets, and smiled brightly. “You can take your girls out texas but you can’t take the Texas outcha girls,” she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSavion was drafted by the Packers in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 87th pickFollowing the pick, Jorden penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for the Packers WR.&quot;The wait was in Gods hand and he did not fail us. I am so beyond proud of you Savion,&quot; Jorden wrote. &quot;I am so blessed to have be able to watch you grow not only as a player but as a father and husband. You are the most perfect person inside and out.&quot;Green Bay is getting the best player ever who will PUT THE WORK IN!! I cannot wait to watch you grow in the league. YOU ARE HIM!! Never forget that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSavion Williams got married to Jorden Lee Williams in December 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey have a daughter named Legacy Lee Williams, born on May 2, 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNext up, the Green Bay Packers’ Week 5 game is on Sunday, October 13, 2025, against the Cincinnati Bengals.