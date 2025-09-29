Who did Selena Gomez get married to? Songstress' first wedding post gets heartwarming reactions from Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer & more

Singer and entrepreneur Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27. The Rare Beauty founder and the songwriter were in a relationship for two years and got engaged in December 2024. Blanco is a renowned music producer and songwriter who has worked with music icons like Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Katy Perry.Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez collaborated on I Can’t Get Enough in 2019. Later in 2023, they again worked together on Gomez's Single Soon. The two also partnered for Gomez's latest album, I Said I Love You First, which was released in March 2025.In December 2023, Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco by sharing their pictures together on Instagram. A year later, the two announced their engagement. Since their engagement in December 2024, many had been waiting for them to tie the nuptial knot. Finally, on September 27, the &quot;Who Says&quot; singer shared their wedding pictures on her Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs of now, the wedding post has received 21.5 million likes. Benny Blanco also reacted to his wife's post and wrote,&quot;My wife in real life&quot;Many celebrities extended their wishes to the newlyweds by commenting on her post. Camila Cabello, who is a longtime friend of the Grammy-nominated singer, commented on Gomez's post and wrote,“Love looks good on you.”Comedian Amy Schumer also shared her reaction and wrote,&quot;Breathtaking&quot;Singer Aaron Carpenter also commented on the post and cheered for the couple.&quot;So happy for you guys, love yall,&quot; Carpenter wrote.TV personality Melinda Melrose also shared her reaction and wrote,&quot;Congratulations.&quot;Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also congratulated the couple.&quot;So happy for the both of you. Congrats !Gx,&quot; Ramsay wrote.Entrepreneurs and Shark Tank stars Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran extended their congratulations to the couple.Reactions from Celebrities on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding post (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)A look at the star-studded wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny BlancoThe Taylor Swift Updates © @theTSupdatesLINK‼️| Exclusive Source talks to ET about Taylor Swift’s speech at Selena Gomez’s wedding reception: “Taylor Swift made a pretty long speech at the reception, mentioning inside jokes she shares with Selena.”While many celebrities later engaged online through the comment section of the wedding post, many attended the ceremony in person. Although many details of the intimate wedding ceremony were kept private, some names from the guest list surfaced.Among the attendees was Taylor Swift, Gomez’s longtime friend. In December 2024, the pop icon commented on Gomez's engagement post and said that she would be the &quot;flower girl&quot; at her wedding. According to an exclusive by People, Swift and singer Ed Sheeran gave speeches on Blanco and Gomez's special day.According to Vogue, other guests include Paul Rudd, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paris Hilton, Ashley Park, and David Henrie. In addition to the couple's friends from the industry, reports suggested that their parents were also present to shower their blessings on the couple.Selena Gomez walked the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Benny Blanco wore a black ensemble from the same labelA day after Selena Gomez shared wedding photos, Blanco posted additional images from the post-celebration. One showed the couple lying on a sofa in their wedding attire, while another was a close-up of them holding hands.Also read: &quot;Offset punching the wall rn&quot;: Netizens react after Cardi B's 'Am I the Drama?' debuts atop Billboard 200