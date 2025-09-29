"Our Snow White": Internet gushes after Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez' wedding ring & massive veil, calls her "real life Disney princess"

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27 in California, marking the culmination of their two-year relationship. A day after the wedding, the music producer shared pictures on his Instagram account, featuring them together. In one picture, Blanco is seen wearing a wedding tuxedo while the Ice Cream hitmaker appears in a white bridal gown with a long veil. In another, the newlyweds display their wedding blings. The caption of the Benny Blanco post reads:&quot;I married a real life disney princess&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs soon as Blanco shared the pictures with his wife, many fans sent their best wishes and love to the newlywedded couple. Many of the Selena Gomez fans praised her nuptial appearance. A fan called the Princess Protection Program alum &quot;Snow White&quot; and commented,&quot;Our Snow White&quot;A fan's reaction to Benny Blanco's post (Image via Instagram/@itsbennyblanco)It wasn't Benny Blanco alone who called his wife a &quot;princess&quot;; many other fans felt the same. As the couple tied the knot after two years of dating, one fan compared their story to a Disney movie with a happy endingMore reactions from fans (Image via Instagram/@itsbennyblanco)Many others sent congratulatory wishes, adding that they were happy for the couple.Fans expressed their happiness over Blanco and Gomez's wedding (Image via Instagram/@itsbennyblanco)The pictures shared by Blanco on his Instagram also made rounds on X (formerly Twitter), where users echoed similar emotions.musa adam jahun @adam_jahunLINK@ThePopTingz They look so cute together, even my single life felt jealous!🤣🤣🤣🤣Ahmad Aziz @pakistan_proudiLINK@ThePopTingz Love looks good on them!Blanco posted a close-up shot of their hands in one of the pictures, which showed their bling. While many talked about Gomez's ring, some users highlighted the massive diamond on the music producer's bracelet.Dorelena 🌙 @SheRecvdUrMsg23LINKEveryone is talking about Selena’s wedding band addition but nobody is talking about Benny’s BLING. 🤑 that’s wrist is 🔥Dorelena 🌙 @SheRecvdUrMsg23LINK@selisgoddesss Wrist candyMore details on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's weddingAbhinav Mishra 𝕏 @xAbhinavMishraLINK📸 Taylor Swift spotted arriving to celebrate Selena Gomez’s fairytale wedding with Benny Blanco 💍✨Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows on Saturday in an intimate wedding ceremony months after the couple got engaged in December 2024. The actress-singer announced her marriage by sharing a post on her Instagram. On September 27, she shared several pictures and clips after her wedding, showing moments from the ceremony. The singer captioned her post with the wedding date bookended by hearts..According to the BBC, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California. The wedding was attended by almost 170 guests, including artists like Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, and Ed Sheeran, among others. Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, also reportedly attended the wedding.According to an exclusive by People, an insider confirmed the presence of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's parents at the ceremony.&quot;At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. he vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room,&quot; a source shared with People.The exclusive report cited a source and stated that Selena Gomez's longtime friend, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran gave speeches at the ceremony. Earlier in December, Swift commented on Gomez's engagement post and wrote, &quot;Yes, I will be the flower girl.&quot;The Rare Beauty founder and the music producer started dating in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024. A month ahead of her wedding, the singer celebrated her bachelorette and posted pictures on August 28 on her Instagram.