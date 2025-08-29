  • home icon
  • Music
  • “The most gorgeous bride to be” - Fans react as Selena Gomez shares photos from her bachelorette 

“The most gorgeous bride to be” - Fans react as Selena Gomez shares photos from her bachelorette 

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:18 GMT
82nd Golden Globe Awards Cocktail Hour - Source: Getty
Selena and Benny attend the 82nd Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Selena Gomez shared pictures from her bachelorette party on Instagram on August 28, 2025. The post featured multiple images of her with her friends and family enjoying their time together. She didn't put a caption on the post but according to People magazine, she celebrated her pre-wedding festivities in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ad

In the pictures, Selena was seen wearing a pearl dress with "Bride to be" embroidered on the veil. Another photo showed balloon decorations in a room. The carousel also gave a glimpse of her beachside party, as the singer was seen basking in sunshine with her friends on a yacht.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, have collaborated on multiple songs over the years, but they started dating in 2023. On December 11, 2024, the pop star announced their engagement on Instagram. She uploaded an image of a ring on her hand, with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"forever begins now..."
Ad

Fans and friends replied to Selena Gomez's bachelorette post, showering their wishes on the singer. One user wrote:

"The most gorgeous bride to be!! Love you!"
Fans reacted to Selena Gomez&#039;s post (Image credits: Instagram/@selenagomez)
Fans reacted to Selena Gomez's post (Image credits: Instagram/@selenagomez)
Comments on Selena&#039;s post (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)
Comments on Selena's post (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Fans continued to express their love and joy for the artist, as they wished her the best for the "next chapter" of her life.

Ad
Netizens reacted to Selena&#039;s Instagram post (Image credits: Instagram/@selenagomez)
Netizens reacted to Selena's Instagram post (Image credits: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Also Read: "She's trying to steal Taylor's thunder" - Fans react to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco rumored to get married in September

Ad

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on wedding plans

Selena Gomez hosts the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit supporting youth mental health (Image via Getty)
Selena Gomez hosts the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit supporting youth mental health (Image via Getty)

While Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been engaged since December 2024, their wedding plans haven't been revealed yet. On July 10, 2025, Blanco appeared on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane and said that they have been too busy to make nuptial plans. He said:

Ad
“Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much. I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff. Not usually, but with Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, eat food, and have the best time ever.”
Ad

When host Jake said that the wedding might be "lit". Blanco replied:

“It’ll be chill.”
A glimpse of Selena&#039;s bachelorette (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)
A glimpse of Selena's bachelorette (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Gomez also appeared on the same podcast a week later and spoke about the wedding. She reiterated what Blanco said about their busy schedule and said:

Ad
“I couldn’t be more excited. There’s so much happening at the moment with [Blanco] working on some projects that he has to wrap up and we just have things we want to finish and our own personal endeavors before we get into all the nitty gritty. I just have really never felt so sure about something and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that.”
Ad

According to an exclusive report by Daily Mail in July 2025, the couple's wedding is set to take place in Montecito in September this year. The ceremony is expected to be attended by their friends and family, including celebrities like Martin Short and Steve Martin. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their engagement on August 26, could also be present at Gomez-Blanco's wedding.

Also Read: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco reportedly left "fuming" after leaked wedding plans, Perez Hilton reacts

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications